POPcodes Promotes Ben Stevenson to CTO

Stevenson will lead product development for the technology company that is disrupting the payments industry

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POPcodes, a leading provider of value-added solutions and services to the payment industry, today announces it has elevated Ben Stevenson from Vice President of Development to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Since joining the team in 2014, Stevenson has been an integral part of POPcodes’ growth and a driver in the evolution of its product development. As CTO, Stevenson will continue to lead the strategy behind building POPcodes’ cloud and app-based platform, including design, development, operations and support.

“I’m thrilled to recognize and celebrate Ben’s contributions to POPcodes,” said Gregg Aamoth, founder and CEO of POPcodes. “When he joined the team in October 2014, we were just starting to prove the potential of our hybrid, cloud and smart-terminal app-based platform. In fact, the term “smart payment terminal” was coined that same month. Under Ben’s hands-on, technical leadership, the capability of our platform has grown substantially, and its scalability is proven.”

In addition to being POPcodes’ CTO, Stevenson has been a long-time leader in Calgary’s tech community. In 2012, he was a founder of the nearly 1,000 member YYC Dev! Group, and he co-organized the developer centric Polyglot Alberta “un-conference” in spring of 2015. He earned a bachelor of science degree in software engineering from the University of Calgary in 2008.

Founded in 2013, POPcodes created a content, campaign and workflow management platform, combining the high-availability and scalability of the cloud with a smart terminal-based app that enables both B2B and B2C solutions at the in-person point of purchase.

POPcodes’ white-labeled B2B offering helps merchant services providers (MSPs) establish a direct-to-merchant digital communication channel, which optimizes key business processes, benefitting themselves and their merchants. This industry-first technology is paving the way for new interactions and is transforming how merchants and consumers interact with one another.

“Being part of a team that is breaking new ground in how people communicate is a dream of any developer,” Stevenson said. “I'm thankful to be building a team here in Alberta that is fundamentally changing the relationship that merchants have with their service providers and making a mark internationally."

To learn more about POPcodes, visit: https://www.popcodes.com/.

About POPcodes

POPcodes provides innovative, omnichannel solutions for payment providers and their merchants, transforming the vast network of smart payment terminals into an exclusive B2B media channel and enabling seamless online to in-store shopping experiences.

