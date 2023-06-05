Newly Launched Appspace App for Microsoft Teams Adds Powerful Communications, Workplace Management Functionality Into Teams

Microsoft Teams integration enhances productivity, reduces technology spend

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, a leading provider of workplace experience software, will further help organizations improve collaboration and generate cost savings with a recent enhancement to its Appspace for Microsoft offering.

With the newly launched Appspace app for Microsoft Teams, Appspace for Microsoft now allows organizations to embed the Appspace employee app functionality and other Appspace features into the Teams desktop or mobile app. This means employees using the app can access and manage essential workplace functions like checking their companies’ newsfeeds, reserving workspaces, and inviting visitors to their offices - all from the Appspace app for Teams. Employees also can receive critical company communications like HR announcements or office closings - all within the same app.

The enhancement extends the functionality of Appspace for Microsoft, launched last year, to deliver a seamless workplace experience for employees, whether they are working in-person, hybrid, or remotely. The Appspace App for Microsoft Teams will further help organizations generate cost savings and productivity by reducing the number of point solutions required for their workplace management needs.

Thomas Philippart de Foy, Chief Innovation Officer at Appspace says, “Appspace continues to simplify and elevate the workplace experience by strengthening Appspace for Microsoft. With this important Microsoft Teams integration, we help organizations increase adoption of employee app tools and create beneficial digital experiences that build connections across departments, offices, and geographies.”

The 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications states, “improving the employee workplace experience is the Number 1 priority for 67% of corporate real estate leaders who are increasingly working with the digital workplace team to optimize the hybrid experience.”

“Our collaboration with Appspace brings seamless employee corporate communications and workspace scheduling into the everyday Microsoft Teams experience,” said Ben Summers, director, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365 Platform Marketing. “Through this integration, the Appspace app for Microsoft Teams delivers immediate value to our joint customers and makes it easier for them to reach their employee engagement goals.”

For more information or to see the Appspace App for Microsoft Teams in action, visit: AppSource .

Gartner is the registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or internationally and has been used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform for communications and workplace management. It’s the first to combine a modern intranet (powered by Beezy), space reservation, digital signage, and more – all in a single, easy-to-use platform. Now organizations can replace siloed products that are costly to integrate and unite their physical and digital workplace. More than 150 Fortune 500 companies, and 10 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees, are using Appspace to make work a more connected and engaging experience. Learn more at www.appspace.com /microsoft-teams .

