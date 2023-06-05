Texas Again Leads Nation With Most Fortune 500 Headquarters

June 5, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas again leading the nation with the most Fortune 500 headquarters, growing to 55 and ranking ahead of all states on the just-released 2023 Fortune 500 list.

"Texas is the headquarters of headquarters," said Governor Abbott. “With our strong and growing workforce and welcoming business climate, Texas is where businesses find the freedom to flourish and people find opportunities to prosper. ‘Made in Texas’ is already a powerful global brand. With significant, continuing investments in education and training, workforce development, infrastructure and innovation, we are building an even brighter Texas of tomorrow for generations to come."

The greater Houston metro area is No. 2 in the nation with 25 Fortune 500 headquarters, and the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area is No. 3 with 24.

The 2023 Fortune 500 list ranks the largest U.S. corporations based on 2022 fiscal year revenue.