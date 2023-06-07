SOAP ACCESSORY GETS TO THE BOTTOM OF BAR SOAP GOO
Introducing the Goo Proliferation Factor (GPF) – a measurement of the gooiest soaps.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, US, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bar soap is a tried-and-true personal care item. It shows up when we need it, provides our bodies, faces, hair and hands with the clean they need, is great on a budget and minimizes waste. The one pitfall of the beloved bathing bar? The goo.
To elaborate: The goo is the all-too-familiar gunk, mush-mash that shows up on the bottom of the soap bar after sitting in the dish or shower. It requires extra cleanup, is really slippery, can harbor mildew and germs, and means the bar is dissolving prematurely. That’s why the entrepreneur behind SoapStandle (the American-made soap game-changer that prevents goo from forming) envisioned the Goo Proliferation Factor (GPF), performing rigorous testing to see which popular soap varieties develop the most -- and least -- goo.
“Having designed and developed the SoapStandle, I was curious to see which soaps produce the most goo from the start. Those would be great candidates for a SoapStandle. All soap bars, no matter how terrific, get gooey with water exposure. So, the first step is measurement – and then a SoapStandle.” said SoapStandle, LLC founder and Memphis, Tennessee entrepreneur Jimmy Gould.
How the GPF Index works
With over 80% of US households purchasing bar soap – and understanding the environmental benefit of using bars over liquid soap with plastic containers - it’s important to know how gooey bars can get. Based on research Jimmy has conducted over the years, the single most-cited reason for using liquid soap in the home is to avoid the messiness of bar soap – as goo is eliminated on bars, liquid soap containers can be eliminated from our landfills, rivers and oceans.
Gould developed his GPF process where each bar is submerged within room-temperature (70-degree) water for a standard interval on a raised platform ensuring 360-degree exposure. Pre-saturation and post-saturation weights were measured to calculate the score.
This was repeated for consistency. The higher the score, the more goo. Gould tested 20 soaps in total and below are some of the results:
Highest (lots of goo)
Dr. Bronner Pure Castile Soap - GPF Score of 141.9
Dial Deodorant Soap - GPF Score of 141.8
Yardley Moisturizing Bath Bar GPF Score of 135.5
Lowest (the least goo)
Cetaphil Deep Cleansing - GPF Score of 33.0
Caress Daily Silk - GPF Score of 30.9
Pre De Provence - GPF Score of 26.7
About SoapStandle
With 1,500 five-star Amazon reviews, it’s becoming clear that SoapStandle promotes the effectiveness of bar soap – a more affordable, environmentally-friendly and pure way to keep clean. It does so by eliminating the slippery goo that forms on a soap bar, prolonging its life and providing a great grip on an otherwise slippery situation. The simple accessory sinks its “teeth” into the bar, creating a platform from which the bar dries so no goo forms. Made of post-consumer recycled material in the USA, SoapStandle extends the life of bar soap by up to 30%, makes the experience more effective and pleasant, and is the guide on the path of significantly less plastic in our world.
SoapStandle is available for purchase throughout the US and in its Amazon shop or at soapstandle.com.
To find out more information about the brand and see the full The Goo Proliferation Factor results, visit SoapStandle.com and follow @soapstandle on Instagram.
# # #
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SoapStandle and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pam Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here