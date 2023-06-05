Fourth International Workshop on Spatial Data Quality launches call for abstracts

Abstracts are now being accepted for the fourth International Workshop on Spatial Data Quality to be held in Brussels and online on 11 and 12 October 2023. The deadline for submissions is 17 July.

The 2023 event is organised by not-for-profit organisations, EuroGeographics, which represents Europe’s National Mapping, Cadastral and Land Registry Authorities (NMCAs), and EuroSDR, the European Spatial Data Research network that links NMCAs with Research Institutes and Universities. It brings together producers, users, academia and software suppliers to debate spatial data quality, with a particular focus on the impact of new technologies.

Carol Agius, Head of Representation and Stakeholder Engagement, EuroGeographics said: “We are living through a time where trust is becoming more important, because it is becoming harder to gauge and measure. A large aspect of trust is based on source and provenance, and NMCAs have long been viewed as the source of official and high-quality spatial data for evidence-based decision making.”

“This workshop will address a wide range of topics examining how data providers can ensure that their data continues to be trusted, as well as ways they can bring together data from multiple sources to ensure seamless, high-quality datasets and communicate the quality, relevance and content to users.”

Joep Crompvoets, Secretary General of EuroSDR added: “Innovative technologies are being employed to capture, manage, maintain and update spatial data faster and more effectively. While NMCAs are implementing these new efficient and cost-effective methods, they also need to ensure that there is no impact on quality and that their processes are keeping up with both technological advances and user expectations for data accuracy. We look forward to discussing possible solutions to these and other challenges in October.”

Papers are invited on all topics related to spatial data quality, including (but not limited to):

• Lifecycle management

• Qualitative differences in methods of edge-matching

• Generalisation – maintaining quality

• Harmonisation

• Quality evaluation of spatial data

• Use of international metadata and standards

• Quality issues in spatial data infrastructures (e.g. national, INSPIRE)

• Communication/visualisation of spatial data quality

• Spatial data usability/quality from the users perspective

• Impact of data quality on decision making

• Data Quality and AI (including algorithms)

• Data Quality and 3D

• Research trends in spatial data quality

• Practical implementation of spatial data quality assessment

• Quality standards

• Software for measuring quality

• Quality of 3rd party data, crowdsourced/OSM etc.

• Spatial data quality policies

• Data quality and trust

All abstract submissions will be independently reviewed by the programme committee members.

Programme Committee

• Jonathan Holmes (Committee Chair), Ordnance Survey

• Carol Agius, EuroGeographics

• Victoria Persson, EuroGeographics

• Joep Crompvoets, EuroSDR/KU Leuven

• Anouk Huisman, Kadaster Netherlands

• Tony Baving, Kadaster Netherlands

• Frédéric Cantat, EuroSDR/IGN France

• Nóemie Gremeaux, IGN France

• Joren Van Gysegem NGI Belgium

• Karin Mertens, NGI Belgium

• Kevin Thompson, Tailte Éireann

• Nienke Eernisse, Ordnance Survey

More information is available: https://eurogeographics.org/calendar-event/4th-international-workshop-on-spatial-data-quality/