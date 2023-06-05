Dream Chopper Update: Terminally Ill Veteran and Cancer Gladiator Wins Custom Motorcycle

Marshall Morris to work with Paul Teutul Sr. to build a one-of-a-kind bike that embodies the spirit of strength and courage.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Marshall Morris has been declared the recipient of this year's Dream Chopper , captivating the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts and inspiring individuals around the country. Morris' unwavering passion for riding and his remarkable journey as a terminally ill veteran and cancer gladiator have made him a true symbol of hope.Morris’ love for motorcycles began at a young age, with a humble 150cc dirt bike that ignited his need for speed. As life threw challenges his way, riding became more than just a hobby; it became an escape from the reality of his illness, allowing him to momentarily forget his condition and embrace the freedom of the open road. Through his experiences, Morris founded Dying Defiantly, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting others who find themselves confronting a terminal diagnosis.Morris will now work alongside renowned bike builder Paul Teutul Sr. to design and construct a chopper that embodies the spirit of strength and courage. In addition to the custom bike, Morris will receive two tickets to see hit Southern rock/country band Whiskey Myers.This year's Dream Chopper Competition has been a testament to the power of community and support, fostering an environment where bikers from all walks of life can find support and encouragement. Through the collective efforts of all the competitors, they have not only created a sense of camaraderie but also made a profound impact on the lives of countless individuals.The Dream Chopper Competition serves a greater purpose beyond the realm of motorcycles. Dream Chopper, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to Hope For The Warriors (HOPE), to aid in its mission to provide resources and services promoting well-being, financial stability, and community connection for post-9/11 service members, veterans, and military families nationwide. Through their invaluable support, the Dream Chopper community has become a beacon of hope, assisting those who have sacrificed so much in service to their country.The 2023 Dream Chopper Competition is sponsored by: MyMedic , first aid kits and training for unexpected emergencies Biker Gear Club , customized subscription boxes for motorcyclistsTo learn more about this year’s winner and the runners-up, visit dreamchopper.com.