MyVRSpot Releases New Integration with Zoom Meeting Platform
Hosting of Zoom Meeting Recordings with Unlimited Storage and Easy Sharing
By adding the Zoom integration to our integrations with Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, we can now ensure that educators can seamlessly manage their recorded meetings in one centralized location.”WINDSOR, CO, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MyVRSpot, a leading provider of comprehensive media management solutions for education, announced today the launch of their new integration with Zoom, a leading online meeting platform. With this integration, MyVRSpot now offers seamless hosting and management of recorded Zoom meetings, further enhancing its suite of tools for educational media management.
— Michael Kessler
The integration with Zoom is part of MyVRSpot’s ongoing commitment to providing educators with a streamlined and integrated experience when managing and sharing their media assets. By integrating with Zoom, MyVRSpot enables users to easily capture, store, and manage recorded Zoom meetings from within their MyVRSpot accounts.
“Our goal at MyVRSpot has always been to empower educators and provide them with the tools they need to enhance both their teaching and learning experiences”, said Michael Kessler, CEO of MyVRSpot. “By integrating with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, the three leading online meeting platforms, we ensure that educators can seamlessly manage their recorded meetings in one centralized location, saving them time and effort and without the worry about storage or bandwidth restrictions,” he adds.
While the MyVRSpot solution includes a full suite of creation tools for users to create and edit their own audio, video, and screen recordings, it also allows users to easily access, add, and manage media from other platforms. Utilizing MyVRSpot as a single online media hosting platform is key to meeting district needs.
“We are excited to offer our customers the ability to use MyVRSpot with their preferred video conferencing platform, making it easy to insert their recorded meetings into our system, where they can then use the built-in tools to edit and share those videos with parents, students, or the community at large,” said Kyle Cavolo, Vice President of Business Development. “We understand the importance of a seamless integration and the value it brings to our customers. With our new Zoom integration and the array of video sharing tools within our platform, we aim to provide a more efficient and user-friendly experience for everyone.”
The integration with Zoom is just the latest addition to MyVRSpot’s growing list of features designed to simplify video management for K-12 schools. To learn more about MyVRSpot and their video management solutions, visit their website at www.myvrspot.com
About MyVRSpot
The MyVRSpot Video Management Solution was started in 2009, and is dedicated to working within the K-12 community for the hosting, creating, editing, sharing, archiving and live broadcasting of user-created media. The MyVRSpot solution is currently used by more than 700 school districts throughout the U.S. and handles the backend video transcoding and hosting needs for many state and local government agencies, not for profits, and other SaaS providers.
