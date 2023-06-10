"Khayyami Science": Book 6 of the 12-Book Series "Omar Khayyam's Secret" Released on the Ninth Centennial of His Passing

Omar Khayyam’s Secret: Hermeneutics of the Robaiyat in Quantum Sociological Imagination: Book 6: Khayyami Science: The Methodological Structures of the Robaiyat in All the Scientific Works of Omar Khayyam—by Mohammad H. Tamdgidi

Khayyam's tombstone in Neyshabour, Iran. The etched oldest reported date of his passing, 517 LH corresponding to AD 1123, was proven correct in Book 2 of the "Omar Khayyam' Secret” series. His 9th Centennial of passing is in 2023. He lived not “70+” but 102 solar years.