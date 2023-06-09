Magnetic Tattoo Removal vs Saline Tattoo Removal
Saline Tattoo removal practice Vs Magnetic Tattoo removal technique.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saline has a pH of 2.5 (saline for tattoo removal is hypertonic saline, which has a very acidic pH). But the Magnetic Tattoo removal Dermis solution used with our 300+ Gauss magnet needles has a pH of 8.5, which is very close to the skin's natural pH of 7. Saline tattoo removal only works chemically, while Magnetic Tattoo removal works through seven different mechanisms - thermal, ultrasonic, magnetic, physical, dynamical, mechanical, and chemical.
Magnetic tattoo removal does not require any numbing. Magnetic Tattoo removal is less painful than any other tattoo removal technique in the world. Magnetic Tattoo removal can be used on mucus lips and eyeliners without damaging the skin. Magnetic Tattoo removal is effective on all skin types, including very dark skin. Magnetic Tattoo removal requires fewer sessions than other tattoo removal methods. Magnetic Tattoo removal is effective on both Scalp and Body tattoos.
The time between sessions is 2 weeks for mucus lips, 3 weeks for eyebrows, and 4 weeks for body tattoos. but for Saline treatments, it takes 6-12 weeks treatments. A new PMU (permanent makeup) can be performed on the client 8 weeks after the last session because the skin has no scars and is not damaged at all.
“I am very happy with the results,” said Sara. “I was worried about scarring, but I was assured that magnetic tattoo removal is a safe and effective procedure. I am glad I decided to go with this method.”
Here are some reasons why magnetic tattoo removal is a better option than saline tattoo removal:
1. Less painful: Magnetic tattoo removal is generally considered to be less painful than saline tattoo removal. This is because magnetic tattoo removal does not require the use of needles. Instead, a magnetic field is used to attract ink particles to a needle, which is then removed from the body. Saline tattoo removal, on the other hand, uses needles to inject a saline solution into the tattoo. This can be painful, especially for larger tattoos.
2. More effective: Magnetic tattoo removal is generally considered to be more effective than saline tattoo removal. This is because magnetic tattoo removal can remove a wider range of ink colors. Saline tattoo removal is most effective at removing black and blue ink, while magnetic tattoo removal can remove all colors of ink.
3. Safety: Magnetic tattoo removal is considered to be a safer procedure than saline tattoo removal. This is because magnetic tattoo removal does not use chemicals or lasers. Saline tattoo removal, on the other hand, uses a laser, which can cause burns and scarring.
4. Faster recovery: Magnetic tattoo removal has a faster recovery time than saline tattoo removal. This is because magnetic tattoo removal does not cause any damage to the skin. Saline tattoo removal, on the other hand, can cause bruising and swelling, which can take several days to heal.
Overall, magnetic tattoo removal is a more effective, safer, and less painful option than saline tattoo removal.
