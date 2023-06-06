Beacon to Showcase Revolutionary Eprocurement Technology at 2023 TACCBO Annual Meeting & Conference
We are looking forward to connecting with industry professionals from our home state, exchanging ideas, and demonstrating the transformative power of Beacon's technology.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon, a leading provider of innovative procurement solutions, is thrilled to announce the participation of Stephen Hetzel, Chief Operating Officer, and Jim Ward, Implementation Director, at the highly anticipated 2023 TACCBO Annual Meeting & Conference. The tradeshow portion of the schedule at this prominent event will be held at The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday, June 7th, and Thursday, June 8th.
Stephen Hetzel and Jim Ward will take center stage at Booth 30 to introduce Beacon's groundbreaking technology designed to address the challenges in the procurement process faced by those in cities, towns, municipalities, education, and other agencies. Beacon's comprehensive suite of tools aims to enhance planholder participation and overcome the most common frustrations experienced by companies seeking public work.
At the heart of Beacon's offerings are the following cutting-edge solutions:
> Broadcaster: Empowers agencies to effortlessly publish and distribute solicitations, reaching a broader, diverse network of potential bidders.
> Tracker: Provides a seamless communication channel between agencies and planholders, ensuring transparency and effective collaboration throughout the procurement lifecycle.
> RFP Archive: Provides access to a comprehensive and searchable database of previously issued project, bid and RFP specifications, enabling agencies to create better solicitations and streamline the process.
> Supplier Management: Enables agencies to manage their suppliers efficiently, facilitating registration, customized categories, and receiving future matched alerts for relevant solicitations.
"Beacon is excited to be part of the prestigious 2023 TACCBO Annual Meeting & Conference," said Jim Ward, Implementation Director at Beacon. "We are looking forward to connecting with industry professionals from our home state, exchanging ideas, and demonstrating the transformative power of Beacon's technology. This event provides us with a fantastic opportunity to share our vision and solutions with agencies seeking to improve their procurement processes."
Stephen Hetzel and Jim Ward will be available at Booth 30 throughout the conference to provide live demonstrations of Beacon's technology, answer any questions, and receive feedback. Their presence at the event exemplifies Beacon's commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change in public procurement.
To learn more about Beacon's state-of-the-art solutions, visit www.beaconbid.com.
You can quickly register your agency for a Free demo of Beacon’s features and tools.
About GovOptics:
GovOptics is a subsidiary of BidPrime, a company dedicated to supporting innovation in the public sector by increasing transparency, equality, and access to valuable data for governments, businesses, and citizens. With a focus on improving the procurement process, GovOptics is committed to making it easier for agencies to connect with vendors and improve efficiency.
About Beacon:
Beacon is an Austin-based technology company that is revolutionizing the procurement process with an eye towards agencies and suppliers. Through its innovative e-procurement solution, Beacon enables agencies to easily create, post, distribute, and share solicitations with a large potential vendor market. With its free supplier management feature, bidders can subscribe to receive custom matched bid and RFP alerts, making the procurement process more accessible for small and local businesses. In addition, Beacon's RFP Archive contains the largest searchable database of projects, bids, and RFP specifications, making writing requirements easier and more accurate. Designed to increase supplier participation by solving the most common frustrations among companies seeking public work, Beacon is quickly becoming the go-to solution for modern procurement.
Contact Bill Culhane, at bculhane@beaconbid.com.
Bill Culhane
Beacon Bid
+1 888-808-5356 ext. 3
