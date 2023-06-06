Rapid Response to Alberta Aesthetic Injection Ban Proposal: Petition approaching 400 Signatures in Three Days
The ACP choosing to ban a new area of practice sets a troubling precedent, suggesting a slippery slope that could negatively impact potential future practices in the pharmacy profession.”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The resistance to the proposed aesthetic injection ban by pharmacists in Alberta has gained significant momentum in recent days, exemplified by the petition started by the Alberta Cosmetic Pharmacist Association (ACPA), gathering close to 400 signatures in a span of only three days. This swift action underscores the depth of concern within the pharmacy community and among stakeholders about the ban proposed by the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP).
— Dr. Alhallak, Ph.D, MBA
The proposed ban clashes with Schedule 19 of the Health Professions Act (HPA), which outlines the comprehensive scope of practice for pharmacists, thereby creating the foundation for the expanded role of pharmacists. The proposed ban, as outlined in section 7.7.3(i) of the draft Standards of Practice for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians, raises questions about its potential conflict with the established guidelines within the HPA. This issue is at the heart of the petition initiated by the ACPA.
Dr. Kamal Alhallak, Ph.D. in Pharmacy and MBA, the president of the ACPA, has been a strong advocate against the proposed ban, arguing that it contradicts the principles set forth in Schedule 19 of the Health Professions Act and could potentially limit the scope of practice for pharmacists, hindering their ability to meet evolving patient needs and the potential growth of pharmacy practice in Alberta.
His ongoing public efforts highlight the significance of this issue and his commitment to advocating for an expanded role for pharmacists within the realm of aesthetic and cosmetic practice. The current conflict further emphasizes the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation between regulatory bodies and healthcare professionals.
In addition to his criticisms of the proposed ban, Dr. Alhallak revealed that he had been actively trying to engage the ACP on this issue. "We have been communicating with Alberta College of Pharmacy since 2018 to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive framework for cosmetic and aesthetic practice for pharmacists in Alberta. However, we have not received any response," said Dr. Alhallak. This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing debate and underscores the importance of continued dialogue and transparency. "This situation is concerning. The ACP choosing to ban a new area of practice sets a troubling precedent, suggesting a slippery slope that could negatively impact potential future practices in the pharmacy profession." He added.
The quick accumulation of signatures on the petition signifies a unified voice amongst professionals and stakeholders. It serves as a testament to the importance of this issue and the urgency of the concerns surrounding the proposed ban. A significant segment of the pharmacy community in Alberta sees the ban as a step backward, limiting the possibilities for innovation and expansion in their profession.
The ACPA is calling upon all pharmacists, stakeholders, and concerned individuals to continue this momentum by signing and sharing the petition. Signing the petition is more than an act of disagreement with the proposed ban. It is a demonstration of support for the principles outlined in Schedule 19 of the HPA. It is an act of advocating for the expanded role of pharmacists and a declaration of the belief in the importance of transparency and open communication within the profession.
As the ACP's deadline of July 12th for feedback on the proposed ban approaches, every signature collected on the petition amplifies the call for a reconsideration of this decision and the importance of aligning it with the established guidelines of Schedule 19. The collective voice of pharmacists, stakeholders, and concerned individuals could be pivotal in shaping the future of pharmacy practice in Alberta. It is an opportunity to advocate for transparency, fairness, and the preservation of a diverse and innovative pharmacy profession.
Every signature counts. The momentum seen in the first three days of the petition is an encouraging start, but continued support is essential in raising awareness and pushing for a change in this proposed ban. Let's come together to ensure that the future of pharmacy in Alberta continues to evolve to meet the diverse needs of patients, guided by the established principles within the HPA.
"Signing the petition sends a strong message, but it's only part of the equation. Providing feedback directly to the ACP is just as crucial. It gives us an opportunity to voice our concerns, provide our insights, and potentially shape the future of our profession. Let's use both these channels effectively to ensure our voices are heard." - Dr. Kamal Alhallak, President, ACPA.
