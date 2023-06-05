Test Pro Is Offering Online Software Testing Courses
The California-based school Test Pro is currently offering online software testing course programs for beginners in the tech career field.
Test Pro was created based on a pure passion and inspiration about sharing their tremendous experience and empowering the next generation of QA and Automation Testers”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The California-based software testing and automation firm Test Pro is currently offering online software testing course programs for beginners in the tech career field.
QA or Quality Assurance refers to a series of systematic procedures in the field of software to ensure that programs and applications run as intended and don't run into unexpected complications mid-operation. The process is not unlike the quality control seen in physical products and is traditionally handled by a team of engineers separate from those who originally developed the software in question. That is the field of practice of QA testing, and that's the kind of training that Test Pro is currently offering in its selection of QA courses online.
The first of these programs, known as the "Software QA Bootcamp" is a 9-week immersive online quality assurance course meant to prepare its enrollees as manual QA testers regardless of their coding experience. According to the company, the boot camp offers students the opportunity to understand the minutia behind QA testing regardless of their previous experience and will aim to prepare its graduates for job positions of up to $50 per hour.
According to Test Pro, the reason for the Bootcamp's success lies in its heavily practical focus. Students will get to work on real commercial projects during their studies, to boost up their portfolio. Get dedicated interview lessons for their future prospects and work side to side with the staff of Test Pro which already has experience in the field of Quality Assurance.
Originally founded in 2015 Test Pro is a Los Angeles company with a focus on software testing. Their previous services include consulting, end-to-end recruitment solutions, IT staffing and web development. In regards to their current venture in education, the company stated: "Test Pro was created based on a pure passion and inspiration about sharing their tremendous experience and empowering the next generation of QA and Automation Testers."
Additionally to their manual QA testing bootcamp, the company also offers another course on the topic of SDET (Software Development Engineer in Test) a benchmark used in software and systems engineering for software testing. Compared to traditional QA systems SDET allows testers to take an active role in both testing and development. This difference in application means that there's a more integrated experience for the engineers, which allows for easier integration of automated testing services and more expediency in the turnover times for projects.
Like its QA Bootcamp, Test Pro's SDET course is fully meant to be approachable for individuals of any skill level. Meaning that the company openly promotes the boot camp as suited for beginners.
Unlike the former boot camp however, those enrolling in the SDET course can expect a longer timeframe, with 3 key components to it's curriculum:
◉ QA Engineer Fundamentals
◉ Java Core
◉ Selenium WebDriver.
All together those interested in taking QA training online for SDET can expect to spend over 11 weeks learning the fundamentals of the profession while partaking in practical projects and with the support of dedicated Test Pro staff at all times to ensure the proper workflow for every student.
For Test Pro, the assurance that their students will have an easy time getting a job after their courses is one of the main priorities in their education venture. On the topic a spokesperson for the company stated that: "We provide real-time projects and hands-on experience, to give you a jump start in the tech industry".
The statistics provided by the company also back up this statement by providing employment percentages for their graduated students. According to Test Pro out of the 90+ students who completed their QA courses online 79% of them found a job in 3 months. And for those who enrolled in the SDET course, the percentage was even larger, as 92% of their graduates managed to find a job in 3 months. Listing companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon as examples of where their former students found a job.
Those interested in the courses offered by Test Pro can apply today on their official website. Applications are always online and require only basic information to start the process. Additionally, the website itself contains various articles, testimonials, and practical guides for those looking to get more information in the world of QA testing or who are interested in a potential career change.
