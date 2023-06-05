SXTC Global Brand Consulting’s DYADICA Practice Sees Growth In Its Middle East Practice
SXTC Global Brand Consulting’s DYADICA practice sees growth In Its Middle East practice with continued optimism for long-term expansion.
Already working in the region for over a decade, SXTC’s DYADICA Global Brand Consulting has been involved in all aspects of brand strategy and marketing in the UAE from government to consumer products”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SXTC Global Brand Consulting’s DYADICA practice sees growth In Its Middle East practice with continued optimism for long-term expansion. Already working in the region for over a decade, SXTC’s DYADICA Global Brand Consulting has been involved in all aspects of brand strategy and marketing in the UAE from government to consumer products. Although the pandemic changed the business model from office-based to virtual remote, SXTC’s DYADICA Global like many global consultancies and agencies has always found that distance working has been most effective for efficiency as it can instantly allocate resources and people virtually from its global workforce without wasting days of travel time. “We have done this for 20 years in the massive US Market where travel is often prohibitive. Instead of travelling from London or the USA to Dubai, we can do things in real-time virtually, and instantly pull global resources for clients together. If we decide on a strategy and creative solution it can get worked on within hours from our USA or London offices and presented to the client rapidly,” says DYADICA’s Global Brand Director Stefan Paul.
While western markets in the US, Europe, and North America are in maturity and recovering from the pandemic over the last three years, there has been significant growth in marketing, digital and brand strategy throughout Middle Eastern countries. As Islamic brands become more popular and accepted as credible rivals to their western counterparts by Middle Eastern residents, there has been a large push to increase brand and marketing efforts to create home-grown products and brands that are based on Islamic values.
“It's something we have been watching for a couple of decades and knew it was coming eventually… where Islamic countries would look at their own talents, creativity and cultures and start to realize that they can build products and services equal to, if not better, than what is coming out of non-Islamic countries… particularly from the United States and Europe. They have the talent, creativity, drive and the resources. All they needed was the confidence, critical-mass and the desire… which now are in play,” says Stefan.
A decade ago, brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Sony, and McDonald’s literally had no competition in Islamic countries as their Western brand power created massive demand and acceptance across borders and cultures. With the desire by Islamic nations to propagate their own values and culture, and a resulting increase in confidence by local business owners and the population to create their own market-specific products and brands, we have seen a complete change in the marketplace. With the success of brands such as Emirates, Agility, and Mecca Cola both regionally and internationally, a whole new mindset and confidence regarding Islamic brands and products have emerged to create a juggernaut of new brand and product creation, strategy, and marketing.
“It is an incredible transformation to see Islamic countries such as Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the entire UAE starting to create their own brands and brand plans for success for the next decades to come. We have already seen a small glimpse of this with Emirates airlines which is now considered the best airline on the planet with a brand and offerings that in many cases top the best airlines from Europe and the United States. And they did it in a relatively short period of time,” says Stefan. “This is only the beginning, as we are now seeing Islamic countries such as Dubai getting involved in space exploration, consumer products, technology, logistics, banking, and professional services… they fully understand the power of brands and embrace brand strategy and brand building as strategic and tactical tools to create value, preference, success, and equity.”
Islamic nations also understand the sheer size of their markets both in Muslim majority and Muslim minority countries and realize there's tremendous potential by creating homegrown products, services and brands that are uniquely based and positioned according to Islamic culture which is vital to success in these markets. These are very exciting and innovative times for this part of the planet.” he says.
DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting started in 1973 as a creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri including Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, Snapple, Craftsman, Emerson, SEARS, etc. Over the decades, it has transformed into a global front-line strategic, brand and brand management provider including brand and marketing strategy, complete 360-degree brand building including Creative & Design, in- house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital. It has grown to over 5000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe through offices in North America, Asia and the EMEA.
DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting has decades of leading worldwide brand ideation through books, white papers, and articles that have changed the way brands think and operate with its works published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, quoted in ideation-leading books, taught in leading business schools and agency training programs.
