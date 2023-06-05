Man-Portable Rocket Launchers : A Comprehensive Analysis and Applications

Man-portable Rocket Launcher Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A launch rocket is a firearms system that launches a rocket-powered missile. These launchers are available in various shapes, sizes, and applications. These are divided into large-scale versions depending on the deployment methodology, such as vehicle-mounted rocket launchers and infantry type rocket launchers such as man-portable launchers. Man-portable rocket launchers are likely to be brought to the operational location by a group or individual while carriage-mounted rocket launch vehicles such as ships or aircraft, tankers, trucks, and armored vehicles are attached to any kind of vehicle.

COVID - 19 Scenario Analysis:

Big spenders on defense such as the U.S., Russia devote approximately 4 percent of their GDP to defense, a substantial amount, because national safety is foremost important.

Various countries have suspended military exercises, and reducing military exercises would reduce the engagement time, informal testing, and evaluation of equipment and reduce the latent man-portable rocket launcher market development potential.

Supply-side shocks are indeed some of the most noticeable impacts on the defense sector from the consequences of the pandemic.

However, as national security equally important, various companies are increasing expenses in R&D to develop newer technologies, to be able to tackle the situations.

Furthermore, once the pandemic situation stabilizes, demand for defense man-portable rocket launcher systems will grow due to increasing defense spending for technical development from various countries around the globe.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The rise of terror and other terrorist activities globally has prompted the security agencies of various nations to step up the counter-measurement capabilities against different threats. The war against terrorism is promoting new procurement. Over the past decade, the inventory of countries' weapons has increased considerably due to a rise in defense spending. Expanding demand in the defense division for lightweight guided weapons is a key factor driving the growth. The demand for new generation anti-armor protection and anti-aircraft defense drives the market. Additionally, the increase in digitization of battlefields is expected to further fuel the increase of the demand for man-portable rocket launcher systems.But the advent of automatic missile systems and related surface control equipment could pose major threats to the growth of the man-portable rocket launcher market. The traumatic brain injury caused to the operators due to shoulder-fired rocket launcher weapons could hamper the global growth in demand for shoulder-fired weapons. Also, the cost of production has been a big challenge factor for weapons manufacturers.

New product launches to flourish the market

Following a successful and rigorous system qualification test program that included 21 successful flight tests in 2019, the Javelin Joint Venture was awarded a production contract for 2,100 F-Model (FGM-148F) missiles The contract launches the Javelin F-Model missile 's initial full-rate development arrangement, replacing the Javelin FGM-148E. The Javelin FGM-148F missile features an advanced multipurpose warhead (MPWH) as part of the Javelin missile system, which is a portable, fire-and-forget type of rocket launch system.

In 2019, MBDA secured a contract from the Serbian Ministry of Defense to supply Mistral 3 short-range air defense systems. MBDA will supply Mistral missiles, dismounted soldiers launchers, associated equipment, and logistics under the contract. Also, the U.S. Army is focusing on restoring the capability of short-range air defense (SHORAD) against planes, unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), and cruise missiles in 2019.The renewed focus on SHORAD units is due to the need for substantial capacity and capacity to stand up to adversaries' might. Holler added that this was realized by the army during the Ukraine conflict. Besides, the U.S. Marine Corps is currently researching the latest variant of the shoulder-fired single-use rocket launcher M72, which is three pounds lighter than a shoulder-fired Carl Gustav recoilless rifle M3E1.

Extensive R&D spending and technological advancements are leading to widespread adoption

Increased competition from government authorities to advance ammunition and arms in the national armory program further drives growth in the man-portable rocket launcher market for shoulder-fired arms. Billions of dollars can be spent on creating a fresh concept for shoulder-fired weapons. Consequently, the high R&D costs have resulted in a budget-constrained way of implementing emerging defense technologies, typically by compromising both performance and reliability. Emerging nations have made major investments in Man-portable rocket launchers technology, which helps to build a highly efficient, powerful, and sustainable weapon system.With the advent of long-range rockets (LRRs), cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems (UASs), the threat of terrorist activities within nations is growing. The demand for these anti-armor and anti-aircraft defense systems of the new generation is therefore expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

General Dynamics Corporation, Thales Group, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), BAE Systems, Harris, ASELSAN, Northrop Grumman, Kongsberg, LockheedMartin, Raytheon

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Man-portable rocket launcher industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global market growth scenario.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

