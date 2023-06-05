AirSage, Inc.’s data supply continues to remain robust amid recent disruption in the connected vehicle data market
Due to its vast experience in this field, AirSage can provide assurance to its partners that their requirements will be fulfilled with no disruption.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite a major disruption in the connected vehicle (CV) data market last week, AirSage’s supply of CV data continues to remain robust. With more than 20 years of experience in the mobility and location data industry, AirSage has seen many players enter and exit the market. Yet, because of its expertise in sourcing data, AirSage has stayed ahead of market changes and continues to produce reliable data output for its clients.
— Jonathan Silverberg
In a similar event in April 2022, an industrywide disruption occurred in the location-based services (LBS) data market when a major data source exited the marketplace. Thanks to AirSage’s data sourcing expertise, the company’s data supply chain was largely unaffected.
AirSage procures its data from multiple, diverse sources which protects against market changes and ensures data reliability and representativeness. Specifically, AirSage sources its connected vehicle data from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Fleets, Telematics Service Providers (TSPs), and navigation applications. For LBS data, AirSage works with hundreds of unique apps and verifies that no single app contributes to a significant portion of users represented in the panel. On an ongoing basis, AirSage evaluates the data available in the marketplace to maximize the quantity and quality of data in its panel.
Not only is AirSage the expert in sourcing data that is reliable and representative of the entire population, but it also sources data that suits the unique needs of its transportation clients. For example, when evaluating speed camera effectiveness, a transportation client does not need data for the entire corridor; rather, it needs a high sampling of data around the speed camera itself. AirSage is able to deliver data specifically procured for this deliverable and is constantly searching for the highest value data that is most appropriate for its transportation clients.
Jonathan Silverberg, CTO & Co-President of AirSage, states:
“While the transportation market has seen a significant boost in leveraging Big Data over the last few years, the importance of access to high quality raw data is now more apparent than ever. Due to its vast experience in this field, AirSage can provide assurance to its partners that their requirements will be fulfilled with no disruption.”
For more information about AirSage’s data sourcing expertise, visit www.airsage.com or contact transportation@airsage.com.
About AirSage, Inc.: AirSage, Inc. is the leading provider of location intelligence data. Founded in 2000, AirSage has been highly trusted by over 200 clients in multiple industries. Patented developments and methodologies enable AirSage to provide the most comprehensive population and human movement analytics on the market.
Clare Carmody
AirSage
+1 404-809-2499
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube