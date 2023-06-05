Oklahoma Gov. Stitt and City Mayor Holt Join Red Stone President Sanjit Bhattacharya at Grand Opening of New Center
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanjit Bhattacharya, founder and president of Red Stone Resources, joined Oklahoma officials Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt in cheering the opening of a Signify Health Regional Center. Signify Health uses technology, advanced analytics, and nationwide healthcare networks to change how people pay for health care. The 25,000-square-foot center will provide 200 jobs.
Bhattacharya supports economic development in all communities where the company is active. Red Stone Resources buys, sells, and leases mineral rights across multiple basins in North America. Some of its basins are in Oklahoma.
"I was pleased to join the governor and mayor at the official opening of the Signify Regional Center," says Bhattacharya. "Health care is a major industry in Oklahoma and a key driver of economic growth. The additional high-tech jobs will be a boost to the economy for the entire region."
Many local business leaders, government officials, and Signify employees were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.
The Oklahoma City center is Signify's third. The company adopted many healthy and eco-friendly workplace amenities used in its Dallas office in this new office, such as LED lighting and a geothermal HVAC system. The center also features a flexible floor plan to support hybrid working.
"Signify is also making a great contribution to our community in terms of quality of life and sustainability," says Bhattacharya.
Bhattacharya founded Red Stone Resources in 2012. The company also has Texas, Louisiana, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania basins and a dedicated staff in each basin. The company and its predecessors, led by Bhattacharya, have had a strong record of success since 2007. Red Stone also has a sister company, Red Stone Renewables, that is committed to renewable energy sources.
Bhattacharya has a degree in business administration from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.
