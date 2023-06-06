YourBiotics Set to Make Waves on Boom America TV Show
YourBiotics will appear on Boom America hosted by Kevin Harrington, showcasing its innovative products that promote health and sustainability
It's time to Boom America and the world with solutions that can clean up the environment, waterways, and improve the health of people, animals, while also playing a crucial role in saving the bees.”CLEARWATER, FL, US, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- YourBiotics LLC, a groundbreaking company in the field of Archaea-based probiotics and bio fertilizer, is pleased to announce its upcoming appearance on the Boom America TV show hosted by the legendary Kevin Harrington. Boom America is a platform that celebrates innovative companies and their transformative products. YourBiotics' inclusion on the show is a testament to its pioneering approach and commitment to challenging industry norms.
— Dr. Jeffrey J. West, founder of YourBiotics LLC
YourBiotics is the world's first and only Archaea-based probiotic and bio fertilizer company. With the largest collection of microbiology on the planet incorporated into their products, YourBiotics adheres to the laws of Mother Nature, rather than industry dogma. Unlike conventional probiotics that contain a limited number of strains, YourBiotics products harness the power of millions of different microbiological strains found in nature. By emulating the diverse microbial ecosystems of forests and other thriving natural environments, YourBiotics unlocks the full potential of beneficial microbes for optimum health and environmental vitality.
Offering two main products, YourBiotics caters to different aspects of well-being. YourBiotics is their probiotic for the body, focusing on personal health, while YourLawn&GardenProBiotics is their probiotic for the land, aimed at environmental vitality. This dual focus emphasizes the interconnectedness of personal health and environmental well-being. Notably, YourBiotics stands as the world’s only provider of Puff Dried Probiotics and Bio Fertilizers, utilizing varied amounts of pressure that lock in the fermentation process, enabling the products to improve with age.
At the heart of YourBiotics' product line lies the power of Archaea microbes. Derived from ancient life forms, these resilient microbes thrive in extreme conditions such as lava, hot springs, salt flats, and acid mine drains. Acting as directors of the microbiome, Archaea microbes orchestrate the function of probiotics and beneficial fungi, ensuring the well-being of various ecosystems, whether it be the human gut, lawns, gardens, farms, or water bodies. Their electrostatic charge aids in cleansing the body, as well as the land and water, from chemical, metal, and pathogen toxicity, promoting a healthier and sustainable environment.
"We are excited to be featured on the Boom America TV show as we believe it is the perfect platform to showcase our revolutionary products," says Dr. Jeffrey J. West, founder of YourBiotics LLC. "With YourBiotics, we provide probiotic solutions for both the body and the land, recognizing the interconnectedness between personal health and the well-being of our environment. It's time to Boom America and the world with solutions that can clean up the environment, waterways, and improve the health of people, animals, while also playing a crucial role in saving the bees."
For more information about YourBiotics and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit their website at drwestapproved.com.
About YourBiotics
YourBiotics LLC is a pioneering company in the field of Archaea-based probiotic and bio fertilizer. By emulating the diverse ecosystems found in nature, YourBiotics is revolutionizing the way we approach well-being and environmental sustainability. With a commitment to clean up the environment, improve waterways, and enhance the health of individuals and ecosystems, YourBiotics is driving positive change on a global scale.
About Boom America
Boom America is a life-changing show hosted by none other than the legendary Kevin Harrington, a pioneer of the infomercial industry and an original star of the hit TV series Shark Tank. Kevin leads a powerhouse team of business experts on a mission to take various innovative companies to new heights. The real work begins as the chosen companies embark on a journey of explosive growth, guided every step of the way by the seasoned professionals of Kevin's team. Get ready for a game-changing ride in 2023!
