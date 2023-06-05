Cowen Partners Executive Search Launches Pro Bono Services for Non-Profits
Cowen Partners believes in advancing social issues by providing access to world class leaders through pro bono executive search services.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Cowen Partners Executive Search announces the of launch Pro Bono Executive Search services, which provides select non-profits with executive talent around the world. Cowen Partners executive search consultants and staff take on an array of pro bono matters in nearly every area of public interest, including social entrepreneurship, community development, environmental issues, education, and microfinance They are proud to be among the few executive search firms providing pro bono services.
Every day, Cowen Partners stands up for fairness, equity, and the environment in important ways that impact communities and empower those most in need. They are committed to using their resources and experience firmwide to help increase access to executive leadership. To advance this commitment, search consultants and professional staff:
• Take on matters in nearly every area of public interest, including social entrepreneurship, community development, environmental issues, education, and microfinance.
• Advise and partner with a range of nonprofits, charities, and NGOs, enabling these organizations to fulfill vital missions in nearly every corner of the globe.
• Volunteer and fundraise for a variety of causes that matter to the communities where they live and work.
Cowen Partners experience spans the globe, a multitude of industries, and professions. Giving back is emblematic of who they are and reflects the values of the firm.
Eligibility Criteria
Cowen Partners is accepting proposals from existing nonprofit organizations who require the services of an Executive Search Firm. Applicants must demonstrate the following criteria:
• Applicant organization must be looking to hire a member of the Senior Leadership Team. Example: Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, General Manager.
• Applicant must be a non-profit or charitable organization.
• Applicant organization must be willing to have the search named publicly and it must be pre-approved by the Board and requisite leadership. Applicant organization must not be currently engaged with another recruitment firm.
About Cowen Partners
Cowen Partners stands at the forefront of the executive search industry, empowering companies to thrive and excel in their growth, revenue, and market presence. They specialize in identifying exceptional leaders and placing them in key positions to drive success. Their team of seasoned executive recruiters collaborates with organizations of all sizes, encompassing both public and private enterprises, pre-IPO ventures, and non-profit entities. Through a meticulous and discerning approach, we unite handpicked candidates with companies in pursuit of the most exceptional executive talent, representing the top 1%. With the support of their experienced senior partners, they execute a diligent and efficient executive search process, ensuring leadership placements within a remarkable six-week timeframe.
