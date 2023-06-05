BlueJeans by Verizon Announces Winners of Fourth Annual Customer Awards

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced the winners of the fourth annual BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Awards. As a reflection of customers globally who are deploying BlueJeans solutions to transform the way they collaborate, communicate, and get work done, the 2023 award winners are being recognized for achieving outcomes that positively drive their businesses and society forward.



“The past few years have forever changed the way we all work and communicate, no matter what industry you operate in,” said BlueJeans by Verizon VP and GM Chris Lewter. “We now have new ways of collaborating with colleagues and engaging with audiences, regardless of their location, that we never previously imagined. The winners of the BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Awards are examples of companies that have used our technology in innovative ways to transform their businesses and create better experiences for all their stakeholders.”

Showcasing the exciting ways that BlueJeans can be used to communicate, collaborate, and engage with various audiences, the 2023 BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Award category winners and honorees include:

Top Workplace Modernization Winner: ING Bank Australia Successfully transformed their workspace to best support virtual communication and collaboration, enabling seamless connectivity across services and devices. Honorable Mentions: Hive Business Solutions LLC, Thumbs Up Driving School



Biggest Impact Winner: Clark Construction Showed significant return on investment as a result of using BlueJeans, honoring a diverse set of outcomes. Honorable Mentions: Ministère de la Santé et de l’Action Sociale/Direction Générale de la Santé, Senegal, Coalition of Community Organizations



Most Innovative Use Case Winner: UT Southwestern Medical Center Demonstrated excellence in applying BlueJeans video technology to support a creative and pioneering use in the delivery of virtual care for patients. Honorable Mentions: Desde El Café, Dekker Financial Services, LLC



Best Use of BlueJeans Events Winner: Brentford Football Club Most creative or successful use of BlueJeans for events to support marketing outcomes such as brand awareness and demand generation, or human resource initiatives such as employee engagement and culture building. Honorable Mention: Partnership for a Secure America



Learn more about the 2023 awards on the BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Awards page https://www.bluejeans.com/customers/awards-program to see how leading organizations are using BlueJeans to improve their productivity, communication, and collaboration, visit the Featured Customers page.

