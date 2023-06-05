Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Request for information / Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1003540

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2023 - between 9:00 AM and 2:30 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Wardsboro Road, Newfane, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: N/A                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: James Lake

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 31st, 2023, at approximately 4:32 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a burglary that had occurred at a residence in the Town of Newfane, on S Wardsboro Road, during the time frame of 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM on May 31st.

 

The person(s) of interest stole many tools. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, at 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

