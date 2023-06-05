Westminster Barracks / Request for information / Burglary
CASE#: 23B1003540
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2023 - between 9:00 AM and 2:30 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Wardsboro Road, Newfane, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: N/A
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: James Lake
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newfane, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 31st, 2023, at approximately 4:32 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a report of a burglary that had occurred at a residence in the Town of Newfane, on S Wardsboro Road, during the time frame of 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM on May 31st.
The person(s) of interest stole many tools. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Acevedo with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, at 802-722-4600, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
