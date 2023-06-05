Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market : Future Outlook and Growth Potential 2023

Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market

The advanced clinical decision support platforms market size is estimated to reach $1,175.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

•CAGR: 8.7%

• Current Market Size: USD 0.45 Billion

• Forecast Growing Region: APAC

• Largest Market: North America

• Projection Time: 2021- 2031

• Base Year: 2021

The advanced clinical decision support platforms market size was valued at $496.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,175.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the therapeutic segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By model, the knowledge-based segment held the largest market share in 2021.

By setting, the hospital segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the advanced clinical decision support platforms market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing advanced clinical decision support platforms market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the advanced clinical decision support platforms market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global advanced clinical decision support platforms market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Epic Systems Corporation

Zynx health

IBM Watson Health

Veradigm Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Relx Group

Siemens Healthineers

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Wolters Kluwer

Meditech

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝19 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for healthcare solutions driven by data. Among these solutions, advanced clinical decision support platforms have become crucial in providing accurate and timely data for making informed decisions. Consequently, the application of advanced clinical decision support platforms has seen a significant rise during the pandemic, contributing to the growth of the market. This is particularly important as physicians have been faced with the challenge of evaluating large volumes of rapidly changing patient data and making critical decisions within tight timelines. By delivering relevant knowledge and personalized patient information, well-designed clinical decision support systems (CDSSs) help healthcare providers enhance their medical decisions. As a result, the demand for advanced clinical decision support platforms is expected to increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, driving market growth.

