Resistant Maltodextrin Market is forecasted to reach US$ 832.91 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Findings

Surging prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders stemming from poor intestinal health have promoted the use of prebiotics, probiotics, and other functional ingredients. Resistant maltodextrin plays a crucial role in maintaining the digestive health of an individual, which is slated to further uplift sales of resistant maltodextrin over the coming years. Expanding senescent population and changes in consumer preferences are other factors that could augment market growth going forward.

Rapid urbanization, growing focus on health, high incidence of lifestyle disorders, lack of proper nutrition, and expanding senescent population are some of the prime aspects that are set to notably augment resistant maltodextrin consumption in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are anticipated to emerge as highly bankable markets in APAC.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global resistant maltodextrin market stands at a valuation of US$ 393.01 million in 2023.

Worldwide resistant maltodextrin sales are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% through 2033.

Resistant maltodextrin consumption is forecasted to reach a market revenue of US$ 832.91 million by the end of 2033.

Increasing focus on gut health, rising aging population, and growing awareness about the benefits of resistant maltodextrin are key drivers for market growth in the future.

Corn-based resistant maltodextrin shipments are projected to rise at 9.5% over the next ten years.

From 2018 to 2022, resistant maltodextrin demand in India increased at 12.4% CAGR.

Consumption of resistant maltodextrin in Germany is projected to rake in a valuation of US$ 132.43 million by the end of the forecast period.



“Growing popularity of plant-based and vegan products set to boost the demand for natural resistant maltodextrin through 2033 and beyond,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Key producers of resistant maltodextrin are focusing on expanding their business scope through acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships.

In March 2023, Ingredion Incorporated, a multinational ingredient provider, announced that it had completed two new strategic investments in India to expand its business for high-value pharmaceutical ingredients. Ingredion worked with Amishi Drugs & Chemicals and Mannitab Pharma Specialties for these investments in India.

Tate and Lyle PLC, a leading supplier of food ingredients, announced that it had acquired Quantum Hi-Tech (Guangdong) Biological Co. Ltd., a renowned prebiotic dietary fiber business in China in March 2022. Tate & Lyle strengthened its position in the functional food business through this acquisition.

Key Companies Profiled

GLUCIDEX

Roquette Freres SA

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate and Lyle

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bailong Chuangyuan

Fooding Group Limited

Hugestone Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Xingfeng Biological Technology Co. Ltd.

Baoding Zhengze Trading Co.



Winning Strategy

Resistant maltodextrin companies are currently focusing on improving their market presence through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. The development of novel resistant maltodextrin products for specific health issues is predicted to be a prime factor in determining where the market growth goes from here across the forecast period.

More strategies that could benefit resistant maltodextrin companies have been listed and discussed in this latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Segments of Resistant Maltodextrin Industry Research

By Source : Corn Wheat Potatoes Rice Others

By Form : Powder Capsules Liquid

By Application : Food & Beverages Nutraceuticals Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



What differences can the Resistant Maltodextrin report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Resistant Maltodextrin and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Resistant Maltodextrin

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Resistant Maltodextrins

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global resistant maltodextrin market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on source (corn, wheat, potatoes, rice, others), form (powder, capsules, liquid), and application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

