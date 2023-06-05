Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,108 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $35 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Multifamily Property in Fairfield County, Connecticut

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $35 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 165-unit multifamily property in Brookfield, Connecticut. The financing was originated by Dan Sacks, Senior Managing Director, and Avi Kozlowski, Managing Director, at Greystone, with Platinum Capital Group acting as correspondent on the transaction.

Barnbeck Place Apartments consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and is 98.2% occupied. The property’s amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and yoga room. Built in 2015, Barnbeck Place is a mid-rise residential complex that includes affordable housing, with 20% of the units reserved for residents earning 80% AMI. In addition to the Land Use Restriction Agreement in place, the new Fannie Mae financing includes a fixed-rate, five-year term with a 35-year amortization and is interest-only for the first three years.

“This asset is critical to providing affordable housing in Brookfield, where the vacancy rate is only around 5% and the population is growing over time,” said Mr. Sacks. “A gem in the market, the owners have secured long-term financing that will benefit the residents for many years.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $35 Million in Fannie Mae Financing for Multifamily Property in Fairfield County, Connecticut

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more