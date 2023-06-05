Riot Announces May 2023 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 676 Bitcoin in May 2023 and Provides Operations Updates

/EIN News/ -- CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), an industry leader in Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining and data center hosting, announces unaudited production and operations updates for May 2023.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for May 2023 Comparison (%) Metric May 2023 April 2023 May 2022 Month/Month Year/Year Bitcoin Produced 676 639 466 6% 45% Average Bitcoin Produced per Day 21.8 21.3 15.0 2% 45% Bitcoin Held1 7,190 7,112 6,536 1% 10% Bitcoin Sold 600 600 250 0% 140% Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds $16.5 million $17.6 million $7.5 million -6% 121% Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold $27,568 $29,263 $29,979 -6% -8% Deployed Hash Rate1 10.5 Eh/s2 10.5 EH/s2 4.6 EH/s 0% 130% Deployed Miners1 94,1762 94,1762 43,458 0% 117% Demand Response Revenue3 $2.4 million N/A $2.1 million N/A 15% 1. As of end of month. 2. Exahash per second (“EH/s”). Excludes 17,040 miners that are offline as a result of damage to Building G from the severe winter weather in late December in Texas. 3. Proceeds from participation in ERCOT demand response programs. Going forward, the Company plans to disclose this figure in its monthly updates when it exceeds $1 million.

“In May, Riot successfully maintained steady and consistent production, mining 676 Bitcoin during the month,” said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. “In addition, Riot also benefitted from participation in ERCOT’s Demand Response programs, generating $2.4 million in revenue as a result of our unique power strategy, which is made possible by our long-term fixed rate power contracts. Riot’s participation in these programs supports ERCOT’s efforts to maintain grid reliability for the benefit of all Texans while also providing economic benefits to the Company.”

Mining Deployment Update

Riot ended the month of May with approximately 800 miners staged for deployment. Upon deployment of the staged miners, the Company expects to have a total of 94,976 miners deployed with a hash rate capacity of approximately 10.6 EH/s (which excludes 17,040 miners currently offline in Building G).





Estimated Hash Rate Growth

Due to the ongoing impact of damage incurred to Buildings F and G during the severe winter storms in Texas in December 2022, Riot now anticipates achieving a total self-mining hash rate capacity of 12.5 EH/s in the second half of 2023.

Community



The Company is pleased to announce that it has awarded a research grant to Tobin Harding, a prominent open-source developer, in order to support Harding's work on Bitcoin libraries written in the Rust programming language. Harding is known for his prolific contributions to improving the developer experience and code quality of strategically important Bitcoin software, and this grant will allow Harding to continue his work on Bitcoin software and further his research.

Riot is also pleased to announce its new membership with the Texas A&M University Blockchain and Energy Research Consortium (“BERC”), a prestigious research consortium focused on the intersection between Bitcoin mining and electrical engineering. Texas A&M University is renowned for its flagship research programs and the largest student body in the United States and offers an ideal platform for multidisciplinary and data-driven research of nascent fields of study. Pierre Rochard, Riot's VP of Research, will join BERC's Board to advise on research projects. This partnership presents exciting opportunities to accelerate the integration of Bitcoin and the energy industry, research advancements, and student career development.

Human Resources

Riot is currently recruiting for positions in the following departments: IT, Operations, Safety, and Software Engineering. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers.

Upcoming Calendar of Key Events

Riot will be hosting the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company’s stockholders at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be virtual-only, and a live webcast of the meeting will be available via the virtual meeting portal at: www.virtualstockholdermeeting.com/RIOT2023.

Riot will be presenting at the following upcoming conferences in June 2023:

2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference in New York City, June 14 th .

. Roth MKM 9th Annual London Conference, June 20 – 22nd.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform.

Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has data center hosting operations in central Texas, Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions.

