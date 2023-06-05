ON Partners Expands Executive Leadership Team, Appoints Jin Ro as Chief Product Officer

-- The former Chief Analytics Officer of PRGX brings more than 20 years of technology, data and analytics experience to executive search --

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners , a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the appointment of Jin Ro as Chief Product Officer. A Princeton graduate, Ro joins the company with over 20 years of technology, product and data solutions experience from corporate leaders such as PRGX Global, Seal Software - a Docusign Company, McKesson and Accenture. Ro will be responsible for driving the vision, strategy, and execution of the firm’s product, technology, and data.



“Jin has deep experience centered around bridging the inherent gap that exists between technology and business to create actionable insights, new products and new revenue streams,” said Matt Mooney , Co-President, ON Partners. “He is a creative strategist who is not afraid to architect insightful solutions by expertly merging analytics, tech, data, and design. As a firm that’s always prided itself on taking a non-conformist, untraditional view within a historically institutional industry, ON Partners is focused and invested in incorporating innovative and efficient solutions to enhance the overall executive search experience and deliver impactful results.”

“This is a people business, and ON Partners must continue to utilize technology and data to drive successful solutions for its executive community,” said Ro. “What sets ON Partners apart from other executive search firms is the quality experience they provide to their partners, candidates, and clients. The talent intelligence industry must evolve and keep up with the latest technological advances to increase value for the clients, and ON Partners is strategically set up as a business to lead the way.”

As data surrounding C-suite employment trends change over time, executive search firms must better leverage talent data to provide expertise to their clients and assess top candidates for leading opportunities.

“Talent intelligence is all about solving problems and enhancing the experience for clients and candidates, while increasing the performance and effectiveness of the firm. ON Partners is committed to accomplishing these objectives,” continued Ro. “I’m excited to bring together the necessary technology, data, insights, and products to accelerate the innovative vision ON Partners has for our clients and candidates. To enable this, having a fast, flexible, user-driven product platform will allow iterative innovation critical to real change and meaningful solutions. I’m fortunate to join a company that isn’t complacent with its recent success but is striving to be proactive in positioning itself for future opportunities by investing in technology, data, and analytics.”

“ON Partners is at a pivotal stage in our business with a 115% three-year revenue growth rate and recently established executive leadership team,” states Mooney. “The CPO role is critical to our future success as we further up level our ambition to expand in growth markets and our commitment to building the most innovative and disruptive pure-play retained executive search firm in the industry.”

To learn more about ON Partner’s pure-play retained executive search approach, visit https://onpartners.com/contact-executive-recruitment-agency/ .

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com