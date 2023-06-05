Global Dental Turbine Market Expected to Reach USD 2.04 Billion by 2032 with a Projected CAGR of 4.1% | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global dental turbine market size was USD 1.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Turbine Market had a valuation of USD 1.42 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period. The primary drivers of market growth include the increasing number of dental procedures, higher prevalence of dental ailments, and the demand for advanced dental equipment. Dental turbines are medical devices utilized to reshape teeth before filling insertion and for the removal of tooth decay. They are also employed in shaping and cleaning root canals during endodontic procedures.

The global demand for dental turbines is on the rise due to the growing incidence of dental conditions such as cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer. Additionally, the aging population and the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles contribute to an increased need for dental treatments, further propelling market revenue growth. Advancements in dental technology have led to the development of innovative instruments like dental turbines, which are compact and high-speed handpieces used for drilling, cutting, and polishing during dental procedures.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/4312

Furthermore, investments from both public and private sectors in the construction of dental infrastructure and facilities are fostering market revenue growth. For instance, the Indian government's National Oral Health Program, established in 2014, aims to improve oral health by constructing dental clinics and distributing dental supplies to rural and isolated areas.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The dental turbine market can be classified based on product type and application. In terms of product type, there are two main categories: air-driven and electric turbines.

Air-driven turbines utilize compressed air to generate the necessary power for dental procedures. They have been widely used in the industry and are known for their reliability and cost-effectiveness.

On the other hand, electric turbines are powered by electricity and offer several advantages over their air-driven counterparts. They provide consistent and precise control, allowing for greater accuracy during dental treatments. Electric turbines are also quieter and produce less vibration, resulting in improved patient comfort.

Moving on to the application outlook, dental turbines find application in various areas of dentistry. One of the key applications is restorative dentistry, which involves procedures such as filling cavities, repairing damaged teeth, and restoring tooth structure. Dental turbines play a crucial role in preparing the tooth before the insertion of fillings, ensuring a proper fit and long-lasting results.

Another application of dental turbines is in endodontic procedures, which focus on treating the internal structures of teeth, including the pulp and root canals. The turbines are used to shape and clean the root canals, removing infected or damaged tissue and ensuring thorough disinfection.

Orthodontics is another field that benefits from dental turbines. These devices assist in various orthodontic procedures, such as enameloplasty (reshaping of teeth) and bracket placement. Dental turbines provide the necessary precision and control required for these delicate procedures.

Prosthodontics, which involves the creation and placement of dental prosthetics such as dentures, bridges, and implants, also relies on dental turbines. They aid in the preparation of the tooth structure and the precise shaping of the prosthesis, resulting in optimal fit and function.

Apart from the aforementioned applications, dental turbines have various other uses in dentistry. These can include procedures related to periodontics (gum disease treatment), oral surgery, and cosmetic dentistry, among others. The versatility of dental turbines makes them an essential tool for a wide range of dental procedures.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-turbines-market

Strategic development:

In May 28, 2020, Dentalez Group completed the acquisition of Pelton & Crane's assets, a renowned manufacturer of dental equipment, which includes dental turbines. The purpose of this acquisition was to enrich Dentalez's range of products in the dental market and solidify its position as a key player in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:



The global dental turbine market is characterized by intense competition, with several large and medium-sized players dominating the majority of the market share. These key players employ various strategies to maintain their market position and drive growth. This includes engaging in mergers and acquisitions, entering into strategic agreements and contracts, as well as focusing on research and development to develop and introduce more effective dental turbine products.

Among the prominent companies operating in the global dental turbine market, some noteworthy players include KaVo Dental GmbH, Bien-Air Dental SA, NSK Ltd., Dentalez Group, Sirona Dental Systems GmbH, DentalEZ Group, Castellini S.p.A., Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, StarDental Inc., A-dec Inc., and W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4312

These companies are recognized for their expertise in manufacturing and supplying dental turbines, along with a range of other dental equipment and devices. By leveraging their market knowledge, technological advancements, and strong distribution networks, these players strive to meet the growing demand for dental turbines worldwide.

Browse for more reports:

Biosimilars Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-biosimilars-market

Acute Ischemia Monitors Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acute-ischemia-monitors-market

Hemolysis Agent for Blood Cell Analyzer Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hemolysis-agent-for-blood-cell-analyzer-market

DTaP Vaccine Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dtap-vaccine-market

Anatomical Models Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anatomical-models-market