Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market to Reach USD 37.82 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Outpatient Surgeries

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market had a value of USD 4.1 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 37.82 Billion in 2032, growing at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for outpatient surgeries is a key driver behind the market's revenue growth, driven by the advantages it offers, such as cost effectiveness, convenience, and shorter hospital stays.

The advancements in medical technology have enabled the performance of complex procedures in an outpatient setting, contributing to the growing popularity of ambulatory surgical centers. The rising preference for same-day surgeries, which provide a shorter recovery period and improved safety, is another factor fueling this trend.

The shift towards ambulatory surgical centers is influenced by various factors, including the cost savings associated with outpatient surgeries compared to traditional hospital settings. Patients benefit from reduced medical expenses and the convenience of receiving treatment without the need for prolonged hospital stays.

Furthermore, the ability of ambulatory surgical centers to accommodate a wide range of procedures in a specialized and well-equipped environment attracts patients seeking efficient and effective healthcare services. The streamlined processes and focused approach to outpatient surgeries contribute to the overall positive patient experience.

Segments Covered in the Report

The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market can be segmented based on surgery type outlook and ownership outlook. In terms of surgery type, the market covers a range of specialties including orthopedic, gastrointestinal, ophthalmic, cardiovascular, pain management, and others. Each of these surgical areas caters to specific medical needs and requires specialized expertise.

When considering ownership outlook, ASCs can be categorized as physician-owned, hospital-owned, or corporate-owned. Physician-owned ASCs are owned and operated by individual doctors or physician groups, while hospital-owned ASCs are owned by hospitals or healthcare systems. Corporate-owned ASCs, on the other hand, are owned by corporate entities specializing in healthcare management.

Geographically, the market has a regional scope that includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has its own unique market dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and healthcare infrastructure. Some of the specific countries included in the scope are the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

Strategic development:

OptumCare, a healthcare services company, made a strategic move on 19 June 2019 by acquiring the Davita Medical Group. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing OptumCare's footprint in the primary care and ambulatory surgery center sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market is comprised of several key players. AmSurg Corp., Envision Healthcare Corporation, Surgery Partners, Inc., HCA Healthcare, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, OptumCare, United Surgical Partners International, NueHealth Holdings, LLC, Regent Surgical Health, and Surgical Care Affiliates are among the prominent companies operating in this market.

AmSurg Corp. is a notable player known for its extensive network of ASCs across the United States. Envision Healthcare Corporation also holds a strong position in the market, offering a wide range of healthcare services, including ASCs. Surgery Partners, Inc. is another significant player that focuses on providing surgical solutions through its network of ASCs.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a leading healthcare services provider with a substantial presence in the ASC market. Tenet Healthcare Corporation is also recognized for its comprehensive healthcare solutions, including ASCs. OptumCare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, offers ambulatory care services through its network of ASCs.

United Surgical Partners International is a renowned operator of ASCs, providing high-quality surgical care across various specialties. NueHealth Holdings, LLC and Regent Surgical Health are also important players in the ASC market, offering management and development services for ambulatory surgery centers. Surgical Care Affiliates, a division of OptumCare, operates a network of ASCs throughout the United States.

These key players contribute to the competitive landscape of the ASC market, striving to provide superior healthcare services and maintain their market presence. They focus on expanding their networks, delivering exceptional patient care, and implementing innovative strategies to meet the increasing demand for outpatient surgical procedures.

In conclusion, the global Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.