Digital Printing Market: Comprehensive Analysis Reveals Key Strategies, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Dynamics

Digital Printing Market

Digital Printing Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market research report begins with a comprehensive overview of the sector and provides information on the digital printing market, covering the period from 2023 to 2032. Its purpose is to assist stakeholders in gaining a thorough understanding of the actual industry landscape. The report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses, offering valuable insights into various aspects of the market. The key aspects examined in this report are the forecast market statistics, SWOT analysis, digital printing market scenario, and feasibility study. All the information concerning industry growth is sourced from highly reliable and trusted sources, and extensively verified and validated by prominent market players.

The global digital printing market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is mainly driven by factors such as rapid adoption of laser and inkjet printing solution across packaging and paper sector, surge in adoption of IoT and AI-based technologies, and increase in use of digital printing in consumer electronics.

Digital Printing Market: Type, Ink Type, Application, and Regional Perspectives

The digital printing market can be viewed from multiple perspectives, including type, ink type, application, and region. When considering the type, there are two main categories: inkjet and laser. The Inkjet printer segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019, and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period.

Another way to analyze the digital printing market is by looking at the ink type. The market can be classified into aqueous, solvent, UV-curable, dye sublimation, latex, and others. By application, the market is segmented into plastic films or foils, textile, glass, paper/books, and ceramic. The paper segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019, however, the films & foil conditioning segment is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Considering the regional aspect, the digital printing market is divided into four major regions: North America (including the United States, Mexico, and Canada), Europe (including the UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Germany, and the Rest of Europe), South America, Africa and the Middle East (including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa), and Asia-Pacific (including Japan, China, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific). Each region has its own dynamics, consumer preferences, and market conditions that impact the gift cards industry.

Digital Printing Market: Key Industry Players

The key players profiled in the global digital printing market analysis are Canon, Inc, DIC Corporation, Epson Co. Ltd, Hewlett-Packard, Konica Minolta, Ricoh Co., Ltd, Sakata INX Co. Ltd, Toshiba, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., and Xerox Corporation.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global digital printing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

