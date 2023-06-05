Dental Endodontics Market to Reach USD 2.33 Billion by 2032, Predicted to Grow at 5% CAGR | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global dental endodontics market size was USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Endodontics Market had a valuation of USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to experience a significant annual revenue growth rate of 5% throughout the forecast period. Key drivers for the market's revenue expansion include the escalating occurrence of dental issues, advancements in technology, and a growing number of dental procedures conducted worldwide.

Dental conditions like periodontitis and dental caries are becoming increasingly prevalent on a global scale. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that dental caries, a non-communicable disease affecting individuals of all age groups, is among the most commonly encountered oral health problems. Consequently, there is a rising demand for dental procedures, particularly endodontic treatments like root canal therapies, due to the increasing prevalence of tooth-related issues.

Moreover, the market's revenue growth is anticipated to be propelled by factors such as rising disposable income and heightened awareness regarding oral health. The availability of advanced treatment options and a growing emphasis on cosmetic dental procedures contribute to the growing need for dental endodontics. Furthermore, manufacturers are consistently investing in research and development (R&D) initiatives to develop state-of-the-art tools and materials for endodontic procedures, which is expected to further drive market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global dental endodontics market is categorized by product type and end-use. In terms of product type, the market includes instruments and consumables.

Instruments play a crucial role in dental endodontics procedures. They encompass a wide range of tools and devices used by dental professionals to carry out various treatments and interventions. These instruments are designed to aid in tasks such as root canal procedures, dental implants, and tooth extractions. With advancements in technology, dental instruments have become more efficient, precise, and minimally invasive, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

On the other hand, consumables are an essential component of dental endodontics. They refer to the materials and supplies used during dental procedures. This includes items such as dental fillings, obturation materials, irrigants, and medicaments. Consumables are frequently used and need to be replenished regularly, making them a significant part of the dental endodontics market.

When considering end-use, the dental endodontics market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs).

Hospitals serve as a vital setting for dental endodontic procedures, particularly for more complex cases. They are equipped with advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, and specialized dental departments or units. Hospitals also have a multidisciplinary approach, allowing collaboration between dental professionals and other medical specialists when necessary.

Clinics, on the other hand, cater to a wide range of dental services, including endodontic treatments. These facilities are often more accessible and provide a convenient option for patients seeking routine dental care. Dental clinics vary in size and may be independent practices or part of larger healthcare networks.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are healthcare facilities where surgical procedures, including dental surgeries, are performed on an outpatient basis. ASCs offer a convenient and efficient environment for dental endodontic procedures, as patients can undergo treatments and return home on the same day. They are equipped with specialized dental equipment and staffed by skilled professionals experienced in outpatient surgical care.

These various end-use settings provide options for patients seeking dental endodontic treatments, accommodating different needs and preferences. Overall, the dental endodontics market serves a wide range of healthcare facilities, each playing a distinct role in delivering quality dental care to patients.

Strategic development:

Ivoclar Vivadent AG introduced a new range of endodontic products known as the Adhese Universal DC system on September 14, 2021. The primary objective of this system is to streamline the bonding process and enhance the durability of dental restorations.

Competitive Landscape:

In the global dental endodontics market, several key players hold significant positions. These include Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Voco GmbH, Kerr Corporation, Ultradent Products, Inc., Septodont Holding, FKG Dentaire SA, and Brasseler USA. These companies are renowned for their expertise and contributions to the field of dental endodontics.

They play a crucial role in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of innovative dental products and solutions, catering to the diverse needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. With their strong market presence and continuous advancements, these players contribute to the growth and evolution of the dental endodontics industry.

