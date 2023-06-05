Global Eosinophilic Asthma Market Expect 22% CAGR Amid Rising Prevalence and Innovative Biological Treatments

Reports And Data

The global eosinophilic asthma market size was USD 2.49 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 22% during the forecast period

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The eosinophilic asthma market is witnessing significant growth, with a global market size of USD 2.49 Billion in 2022 and an anticipated rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to the market's revenue growth, including the increasing pollution levels, reduced immunity in the population, and the rising prevalence of eosinophilic asthma.

Eosinophilic asthma is characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils in the airways and is considered a severe form of asthma. It can affect individuals of all age groups and has a substantial negative impact on their quality of life. As the prevalence of asthma continues to rise, there is a growing awareness among people about the signs, causes, and available treatments for eosinophilic asthma.

The market's growth is further driven by the introduction of new biological treatments specifically designed for eosinophilic asthma. These treatments include monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors that target key factors such as IgE, TH2 cytokines, and specific inflammatory mediators associated with eosinophilic asthma. These innovative therapies offer promising options for managing the condition and improving patient outcomes.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market for asthma treatment is segmented based on several factors. In terms of disease type, the segments covered include Severe Eosinophilic Asthma and Mild to Moderate Eosinophilic Asthma. Severe Eosinophilic Asthma refers to a more severe form of asthma characterized by persistent symptoms and high levels of eosinophils in the airways. On the other hand, Mild to Moderate Eosinophilic Asthma refers to a less severe form of asthma with milder symptoms and lower eosinophil levels.

The treatment type outlook includes various approaches to managing asthma. The segments covered in this category are Biologics, Bronchodilators, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, and Others. Biologics are medications derived from living cells that target specific immune system molecules involved in asthma. Bronchodilators are medications that relax and widen the airways, making breathing easier. Corticosteroids are anti-inflammatory medications commonly used to reduce airway inflammation in asthma patients. Immunomodulators are drugs that modify the immune response to help control asthma symptoms.

The end-use type outlook considers the settings where asthma treatment is provided. The segments covered include Hospitals, Clinics, and Others. Hospitals are medical facilities equipped to handle a wide range of medical conditions, including severe asthma cases. Clinics, on the other hand, are healthcare facilities that specialize in outpatient care and may provide asthma management services. The "Others" category encompasses various healthcare settings where asthma treatment may be offered, such as specialized asthma centers or home healthcare.

The regional scope of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions represent different geographical markets with varying prevalence rates of asthma and different healthcare systems. Factors such as population demographics, healthcare infrastructure, and access to asthma care may vary across these regions, influencing the demand and distribution of asthma treatment options.

Strategic development:

GlaxoSmithKline's strategic development took a significant step forward on 29 July 2021, with the announcement of the approval of its biologic drug, Nucala (mepolizumab), for the treatment of eosinophilic asthma in Japan. This regulatory approval is poised to enhance the company's market presence in Japan, which is recognized as one of the largest markets for asthma treatment. By introducing Nucala to the Japanese market, GlaxoSmithKline aims to expand its customer base and capture a greater share of the asthma treatment market in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the field of asthma treatment comprises several prominent players. GlaxoSmithKline plc, a leading pharmaceutical company, holds a significant position in the market. AstraZeneca plc, another major player, contributes to the competitive landscape with its range of asthma medications. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi S.A. also play a prominent role, offering innovative solutions in the field of asthma treatment.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is another key player in the market, known for its extensive portfolio of asthma medications. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Merck & Co., Inc. bring their expertise and resources to develop effective treatments for asthma. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. are also important contenders, actively involved in the research and development of asthma medications.

Abbott Laboratories, a well-known healthcare company, completes the competitive landscape with its contributions to the asthma treatment market. These companies compete with each other by introducing advanced medications, conducting clinical trials, and investing in research and development to improve the management of asthma.

The competitive landscape in the asthma treatment market is characterized by continuous innovation and efforts to provide better therapeutic options for patients. These companies strive to develop effective medications that can alleviate symptoms, improve lung function, and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals living with asthma.

In conclusion, the global Eosinophilic Asthma Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

