Indian Pasta Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Indian Pasta Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Demand For Ready-To-Eat Pasta Products In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Indian Pasta Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Indian pasta market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, raw materials, distribution channels, cuisines, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 392 Million
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 16.2%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 965 Million
The pasta market in India is being driven by the surge in the demand for ready-to-eat pasta products. Pasta is a good source of energy and provides fibre. In this regard, the changing lifestyles of consumers and increasing inclination towards healthy and convenient food items is propelling the market growth.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-pasta-market/requestsample
In addition, the availability of pasta cuisines with diversified flavours and recipes through various channels of distribution is further propelling the market growth. Over the forecast period, the rising dine-out activities owing to the rapid development of ethnic restaurants and increasing standards of living is anticipated to boost the market growth. The growing craze of preparing pasta cuisines in the household is likely to provide significant impetus to the market growth in the forecast period.
Indian Pasta Industry Definition and Major Segments
Pasta is defined as a hard food originated from Italy, which softens when cooked. The chief ingredients of pasta include flour, water, and sometimes eggs. The food comes in different shapes and sizes and is typically served with condiments. Pasta can also be processed into various forms, such as spaghetti or ravioli.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-pasta-market
On the basis of type, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Dry Pasta
• Instant Pasta
• Fresh Pasta
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of raw material into:
• Semolina
• Refined Flour
• Durum Wheat
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the market has been divided into:
• Institutional
• Convenience Stores
• Hypermarket/Supermarket
• E-Retailing
The market can be segmented based on cuisine into:
• White Sauce Pasta
• Red Sauce Pasta
• Mix Sauce Pasta
The major states included in the Indian pasta market are:
• Uttar Pradesh
• Delhi
• Maharashtra
• Tamil Nadu
• Karnataka
• Gujarat
• Others
Indian Pasta Market Trends
The increasing demand for pasta on the online food delivery services is likely to be a key trend in the market. The increasing collaboration between Indian chefs and food service companies with Italian food companies to promote Italian dishes is anticipated to accelerate the demand for pasta in the forecast period.
Moreover, the increasing footfall in the Italian restaurants located in various parts of India is likely to provide impetus to the market in the coming years. The increasing investments by the restaurants and hotels aimed towards improving the quality of Italian delicacies in the country is anticipated to propel the market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Nestlé
ITC Limited
Bambino
MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
