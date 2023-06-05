NowVertical Group Announces Sasha Grujicic as CEO, Board Appointments and Participation in TSX Technology Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (the “Company”), a global big data analytics software and services company, further to its release on May 30, 2023, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Sasha Grujicic, who initially served as NOW’s President and Chief Operating Officer for approximately eighteen months, as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board.



Mr. Grujicic brings over 20 years of experience in the advanced computing, data, technology, and business community and is leading the Company’s day-to-day operations, M&A, product, and commercialization strategy. He is an award-winning technology and strategy executive who has worked with Fortune 500 companies to deliver exponential growth powered by the new digital economy. As a graduate of Singularity University, the élite, global joint-venture program founded by Google and NASA, he has also overseen annual revenues of almost $200 million, participated in more than 100+ technology M&A transactions worldwide, and helped to manage over 1,500 employees globally.

Before joining NowVertical, Mr. Grujicic served as Chief Strategy Officer for 1QBit and previously served as Chief Strategy & Digital Officer at Dentsu Aegis Network in Canada, where he oversaw corporate planning, product development, M&A, and new business development.

“I am deeply honoured to lead such a remarkable team into a once-in-a-generation transformation in our global economy. What we’re building at NOW is truly differentiated and offers our customers a real way to implement AI solutions into their way of working,” said Sasha Grujicic, NOW’s CEO.

In addition to Mr. Grujicic, NOW is pleased to announce the acceptance of Elaine Kunda as Board Chair and the appointment of Andre Garber, one of its founders, to the Board. Ms. Kunda is the Founder and Managing Partner of Disruption Ventures. She has a very successful track record leading early-stage investments and guiding founders and management teams to positive outcomes. Formerly a CEO with over 20 years of operating experience and an extensive sales and marketing background, she had two successful exits and has since mentored & advised CEOs for over eight years.

Before joining the Company, Mr. Garber worked as legal counsel to entrepreneurs and investors as a critical support function to high-growth technology companies. As the founder of the Dentons Canada LLP start-up program (the world’s largest law firm), Mr. Garber worked with clients around the globe on venture capital financings and M&A mandates as they scaled their businesses. Mr. Garber was also a Partner and co-chair of the Emerging Companies Group at Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP and spent time co-investing in various venture-backed technology companies. An active member of community organizations such as C100, Mr. Garber also co-founded Skate-to-Great, a charity focused on providing kids and at-risk youth across Canada an opportunity to skate.

TSX Technology Investor Day



Sasha Grujicic, Chief Executive Officer of NowVertical Groups, will speak at the TSX Technology Investor Day, hosted by the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, on June 7, 2023. The TSX Technology Investor Day brings together some of the most innovative public and private technology companies nationwide, with leaders from Canada's capital markets, venture capital, and private equity industries.

Event Information

Date: June 7 - from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM

Location: TMX Market Center - 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is a Vertical Intelligence (VI) software and services provider that delivers vertically-specific data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications into private and public verticals globally. NOW's proprietary solutions sit at the foundation of the modern enterprise by transforming AI investments into VI, enabling its customers to minimize their risk, accelerate the time to value, and reduce costs. NOW is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

