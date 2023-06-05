WSP Completes the Acquisition of Calibre

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Calibre Professional Services One Pty Ltd (“Calibre”), in Australia. With the addition of Calibre’s 800 professionals, WSP strengthens its position as a leading provider of services across the full mining asset life cycle.



WSP’s mining team now represents over 5,200 professionals globally, including 1,400 experts in Australia, and benefits from an enhanced ability to support blue-chip mining clients in Western Australia.

“We are eager to leverage the full potential of our combined teams and work together to support mining clients with strong ESG commitments,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. “We have the opportunity to play a pivotal role at a time when mining companies are making bold commitments towards decarbonizing their operations and infrastructure, while providing the critical minerals required for the green transition.”

“With the acquisition of Calibre, we are significantly growing our presence in Western Australia, and in the mining sector, while further building on our Earth and Environment capabilities,” said Guy Templeton, WSP’s President and CEO, Asia Pacific. “We also look forward to creating significant value for our clients in the Pilbara Region and across the country.”

“Over the past two decades, we have focused on building Calibre as a consultant of choice for major mining projects. Joining WSP enables our talent to leverage the scale, capabilities, and expertise of a global company with 67,000 professionals,” said Adrian Chapman, Executive General Manager at Calibre.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

