Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces Events at SLEEP 2023, the 37th Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that it will have a significant presence at SLEEP 2023, taking place June 3 - 7, 2023 in Indianapolis, IN. SLEEP 2023 is the 37th annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (APSS), a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and the Sleep Research Society (SRS).



“We are thrilled to return to SLEEP and highlight our recent innovative technology enhancements to the Inspire platform and share compelling clinical data further demonstrating the real-world efficacy of our treatment,” said Tim Herbert, President and CEO. “Inspire is a proud partner and sponsor of SLEEP, the world’s premier forum on sleep medicine, which facilitates interactive discussions with physicians from across the globe.”

At the Inspire booth, physicians can learn about starting their own Inspire program, the patient care pathway including airway exam and procedure, and the Inspire SleepSync™ remote patient management platform.

There will be multiple sessions at SLEEP highlighting the outcomes of Inspire therapy, including the Year In Review and Alternative Therapies for Sleep Apnea on Saturday, June 3rd. There are multiple talks and poster presentations on June 5th and 6th.

The company will also share results of real-world evaluation of Upper Airway Stimulation (UAS) system quality using post-market surveillance data, showing the long-term viability and reliability of our treatment, led by Dr. Colin Huntley, on June 6th at 2:30 pm.

Sessions of Interest

Saturday, June 3

10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: Improving Outcomes of Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Therapy: Current Practice, Future Directions (Maria Suurna, MD)

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Surgery for OSA: How Strong are the Data (Maria Suurna, MD)

Tuesday, June 6

2:30 – 2:45 pm: Real-World Evaluation of Upper Airway Stimulation System Survival Using Post-Market Surveillance Data (Colin Huntley, MD, et al.)

2:45 – 3:00 pm: Patient-Reported Experience with Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation for Obstructive Sleep Apnea – Influence of Symptom Improvements (Marcel Braun, PhD, et al.)

Selected Posters of Interest

Poster Hall Reception & Presentations (June 6, 12 pm & 5 pm)

156: Comparison of Upper Airway Stimulation Outcomes in STAR and ADHERE Sub-populations: Narrow AHI Range vs Broad AHI Range. (Pien Bosschieter, MD et al.)





159: Real-World Evaluation of Upper Airway Stimulation System Survival Using Post-Market Surveillance Data. (Colin Huntley, MD, et al.)





160: Impact of Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Alone on Sleep Disordered Breathing and Sleepiness. (Patrick J. Strollo, MD et al.)



Booth Presentations

Conference attendees may also visit Inspire’s booth (303) to view product demonstrations.

About AASM

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is a professional membership organization dedicated to the advancement of sleep medicine. The AASM improves sleep health and promotes high quality, patient-centered care through advocacy, education, strategic research, and practice standards.

About SRS

The Sleep Research Society is an organization for scientific investigators who educate and research sleep and circadian science. The SRS serves its members and the field of sleep research through training and education, and by providing forums for the collaboration and the exchange of ideas.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

