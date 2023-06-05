NorthWestern Energy names Bleau LaFave vice president of asset management and business development

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and BUTTE, Mont., June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWestern Corporation d/b/a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) announces that Director of Long-Term Resources Bleau LaFave will succeed Curt Pohl as vice president of asset management and business development.



The change will be effective June 16.

Pohl, who joined the company in 1986, is retiring. He served on the executive team for 25 years.

“Curt has made our company a stronger team through his dedicated leadership,” said NorthWestern Energy President and CEO Brian Bird.

LaFave holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and joined the company in 1996 as a project engineer. Since joining NorthWestern Energy, he has served in many operational and administrative functions. He was named director of long-term resources in 2003.

