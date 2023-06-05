Chimeric Therapeutics To Attend BIO International Convention

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia and NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX: CHM) (“Chimeric Therapeutics”, “Chimeric” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is please to announce that Jennifer Chow, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will present at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) International Convention, taking place June 5-8, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Massachusetts.



BIO Presentation (in-person) Details: Date: Monday, June 5, 2023 Presentation Time: 4:15 p.m. ET Location: Room 104B

Chimeric’s Management will also be participating in partnering meetings to review its pipeline of unique and proprietary cell therapy programs. Attendees can schedule a meeting with the Team by clicking here.

ABOUT CHIMERIC THERAPEUTICS:

Chimeric Therapeutics, a clinical stage cell therapy company and an Australian leader in cell therapy, is focused on bringing the promise of cell therapy to life for more patients with cancer. We believe that cellular therapies have the promise to cure cancer, not just delay disease progression.

To bring that promise to life for more patients, Chimeric’s world class team of cell therapy pioneers and experts is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of the most innovative and promising cell therapies.

Chimeric currently has a diversified portfolio that includes first in class autologous CAR T cell therapies and best in class allogeneic NK cell therapies. Chimeric assets are being developed across multiple different disease areas in oncology with 3 current clinical programs and plans to open additional clinical programs in 2023.

CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) is a novel and promising CAR T therapy developed for the treatment of patients with solid tumours. CHM 1101 is currently being studied in a phase 1B clinical trial in recurrent / progressive glioblastoma. Initial positive data from the investigator-initiated phase 1A trial has been presented on patients treated in the first two dose levels of the trial.

CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) is a first-in-class, 3rd generation CDH17 CAR T invented at the world-renowned cell therapy centre, the University of Pennsylvania. Preclinical evidence for CHM 2101 was published in March 2022 in Nature Cancer demonstrating complete eradication of tumors in 7 types of cancer. CHM 2101 (CDH17 CAR T) is currently in preclinical development with a planned phase 1A clinical trial in gastrointestinal and neuroendocrine tumours.

CHM 0201 (CORE-NK platform) is a potentially best-in-class, clinically validated NK cell platform. Data from the complete phase 1A clinical trial was published in March 2022, demonstrating safety and efficacy in blood cancers and solid tumours. Based on the promising activity signal demonstrated in that trial, an additional Phase1B clinical trial investigating CHM 0201 in combination with IL2 and Vactosertib is now underway. From the CHM 0201 platform, Chimeric has initiated development of new next generation NK and CAR NK assets.

