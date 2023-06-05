Submit Release
Atlas One Capital Corporation Announces Termination of Proposed Qualifying Transaction

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas One Capital Corporation (TSXV: ACAP.P) (the "Corporation") or "Atlas One"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), announces the termination of its proposed arm’s length qualifying transaction with Zodiac Gold Inc. ("Zodiac Gold"), previously announced on November 8, 2022, which was intended to constitute the Corporation’s "Qualifying Transaction" as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4. The Corporation will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible and, in the interim, will apply to the TSXV to reinstate trading of the Corporation’s common shares.

About Atlas One

Atlas One is a capital pool company and its common shares are listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "ACAP.P."

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz  
President, CEO, CFO and Director at 416-865-0123

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


