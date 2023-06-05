TG Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the 2023 Jefferies Healthcare Conference, being held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, in New York City on June 7th – 9th, 2023. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS

TG Therapeutics is a fully integrated, commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In addition to a research pipeline including several investigational medicines, TG has received approval from the U.S. FDA for BRIUMVI® (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com

Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4

Media Relations:

Email: media@tgtxinc.com

Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6