Flavonoids Market is Expected to Reach Around US$ 2.12 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4% | insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A particular kind of plant-derived polyphenols which also has antioxidant capacity is called flavonoids. The pigments or colors in plants, fruits, and vegetables are largely due to them. Due to their high antioxidant content, these colors help plants resist stress from the outdoors. Additionally, flavonoids are industrially produced, mostly in the form of isoflavones, anthocyanins, and various other product types.

𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬:

Creams and cosmetics comprising these mixes smooth and hydrate the skin, prevent wrinkles from forming, aid in the production of collagen, offer anti-edema qualities, and protect from UV rays. They are also included in pharmaceuticals due to their antifungal, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties. Furthermore, the market expansion is being fueled by the rising demand for flavonoids as ruminant feed.

These are used as feed additives to regulate protein degradation, maintain pH balance, and modify microbial migration. Furthermore, it is often utilized to treat conditions like osteoarthritis, heart disease, cancer, obesity, and pressure. It is frequently used in the medical and nutraceutical sectors for tablets, dietary supplements, and capsules.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬:

The Global Flavonoids Market was estimated to be US$ 1.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 2.12 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Flavonoid consumption will increase as per our report during the projected period. This will be because of changes in consumer preference and habits along with increased requirement for vitamins in many health and beauty sectors. Similarly flavonoid have shown practical nourishment uses which will enable market expansion as there is a considerable demand for fast food products.

The market for organic and natural cosmetics is expanding as part of this growth trajectory and will expand over the next few decades. Similarly, because of the high concentration of antioxidant chemicals and their anti-inflammatory activities they will be consumed in various types of foods. Plant flavonoids may provide medical advantages, and as a result, the healthcare and nutritional sectors are using them more frequently. Therefore, the rise in customer preference for nutraceuticals is propelling the global flavonoid market.

Additionally, the usage of flavonoids in nutritious foods has expanded due to the rising demand for fast food products. The growing popularity of fruits and vegetables has resulted in the manufacture of food products that are rich in flavonoids, therefore has raised curiosity about dietary flavonoids due to their positive health effects. According to the World's Healthiest Foods, although flavonoids have powerful anti-inflammatory effects, their bloodstream absorption is less than that of other antioxidants like citrus fruits and the antioxidant vitamin E.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

The isoflavones market category had the largest flavonoid revenue share by kind of product in 2020. Isoflavones constitute a subclass of flavonoids and an assortment of organic chemicals. These serve a purpose in the manufacturing of face creams, moisturizers, and other skin-care goods in addition to cosmetics. In addition, isoflavones are frequently employed in the pharmaceutical sector to treat a range of illnesses. Which has consequently fueled the demand for flavonoids as a whole. However, as a percentage of value sales, the anthocyanin sector of the flavonoid market is anticipated to experience the quickest growth throughout the forecast period.

The flavonoid market is segmented into two main types powder and liquid. The market for flavonoids had the highest share of the market in the powder category in 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold this position throughout the time frame being forecast. Powdered flavonoids are primarily used in pharmaceutical companies, as well as in nutritional foods and estrogen-like compounds supplements, which all help to fuel the market's expansion. However, in terms of monetary profits, the liquid segment of the flavonoid market is anticipated to experience the highest growth throughout the projected period.

The market is segmented into medicines, nutritional supplements, beauty products, and food and beverages based on applications. The pharmaceuticals sector held the largest market share in the overall flavonoid marketplace as of 2021, and it is anticipated that it will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is mostly due to flavonoids, a chemical that boosts resistance and lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and various other diseases. As a result, the demand for flavonoids employed in the pharmaceutical sector has increased. However, as a percentage of monetary revenue, the quickest growth in the flavonoid market has been from food and beverage industry as expected throughout the forecast for 2023 to 2033.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Customers in North American cities are increasingly using flavonoids as part of their food supplements. This factor has resulted in North American flavonoid market having a dominated share across the world. This is mostly caused by the high prevalence of disorders including chronic cardiac failure, elevated blood pressure, coronary artery disease coronary heart disease, and high triglycerides. Flavonoids contribute to preventing damage to the heart and blood vessels and increased arterial pressures. This has consequently resulted in North America developing significant growth for flavonoid products and the flavonoid market.

Due to the largest global customer base for nutritional supplements and beauty supplements, China takes up a significant portion of the fastest-expanding market in Asia-Pacific, contending with other nations and other stabilized markets. However, the Asia-Pacific region has a very high prevalence of certain diet-related chronic illnesses that can be avoided, such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Additionally, because of their busy schedules, many Asian consumers choose quick meals, which has raised the popularity of canned and packaged goods and boosted the use of polyphenols in functional foods.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

Aquapharm Bio-Discovery Limited, Indofine Chemical Company Inc., Extra Synthe SE, Foodchem International Corp., Quercegen Pharmaceuticals, Kemin Industries, Meherrin Agricultural & Chemical Company, Cayman Chemicals, among others are the major market participants for Flavonoids Market in the world.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• Functional beverages

• Functional food

• Dietary supplements

• Others

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭

• Anthocyanins

• Flavones

• Anthoxanthins

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

