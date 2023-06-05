Industrial Oxygen Market to Obtain Overwhelming Growth of USD 125,031.34 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial oxygen market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 65,100.00 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 125,031.34 million by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial oxygen market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 65,100.00 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 125,031.34 million by 2029.

Industrial oxygen is a type of oxygen that is used in industrial purposes such as manufacturing plants, for tasks that may include oxidation, combustion and even to help accelerate certain chemical reactions.

Industrial oxygen has been widely used in many applications such as in the medical, food, metal making, and pharmaceutical sectors, and it is also been used in the manufacturing of pulp. A range of technologies are used to generate high-purity oxygen, including pressure swing adsorption, cryogenic separation, and membrane technology. The use of industrial oxygen in the glass sector has also a large part of demand in the whole market. The key application areas of industrial oxygen are in oxidation, combustion, and fermentation.

Opportunities:

Industrial Oxygen Manufacturers Adopting IoT Technology

Many industrial oxygen manufacturers are adopting IoT (Internet of Things) technologies to connect smart devices and equipment to locate gaps and garner real-time insights in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is analyzed, processed and interpreted by the senior level management and plant managers to achieve optimum production levels and improve quality. For instance, smart systems give information on the performance of chemical reactors working condition with embedded analytics tools and software to notify plant managers and operators on possible machine breakdowns. Some of the key companies adopting IoT include Air Liquide and Linde Gases.

Recent Development:

In April 2021, Air Liquide S.A. which is the French industrial gas giant has announced that they will supply most of its liquid oxygen to the healthcare and medical sector and plans to import supplies from the Asia-Pacific region

Air Liquide S.A. (France),

HangZhou Oxygen plant group (China)

Praxair Technology Inc., (U.S.)

AIR WATER INC (Japan)

Linde Plc (Ireland),

Messer Group (Germany

SCG (Thailand)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Air Products Inc. (U.S.)

Airgas Inc, (U.S.)

Gulf Cryo (U.A.E.)

Yingde Gases Group (China),

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S.)

Universal Industrial Gases Inc, (U.S.)

Axcel Gases (U.S.)

International Industrial Gases Ltd (India)

SOL Group (Italy)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Industrial Oxygen market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Industrial Oxygen Market

Market Drivers: Industrial Oxygen Market

Growth of end-user industry

The development of end-user sectors such as metalworking and welding, healthcare, chemistry and construction and metallurgy and the steel and iron industry are expected to drive the growth of the industrial oxygen market during forecast period.

Rise the demand in chemical sector

Industrial oxygen is high in demand because it is widely used in chemical sector as raw material during the chemical reaction. It is used as an oxidizing agent for the production of several chemicals. It is also used by mining companies to blast off the rocks. Also, gaseous oxygen is used to support rocket fuel combustion in spaceships and liquid industrial oxygen is used as a fuel bipropellant vehicle. The rising demand in the chemical sector is expected to drive the market's growth rate.

Rising demand in the healthcare sector

The constantly increasing demand of industrial oxygen after purification process in healthcare and medical sector has been increasing the sales of industrial oxygen which are expected to drive the revenue growth of the industrial oxygen market

The report includes seven parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Pacific Industrial Oxygen Market The North America Industrial Oxygen Market The Europe Industrial Oxygen Market MEA Industrial Oxygen Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Restraints/Challenges

Increasing environmental concern

However, during industrial oxygen production, a large amount of electricity is used and needs sophisticated and large equipment to purify, separate and store these gases, which creates a problem to the steady growth of the industrial oxygen market.

Key Industry Segmentation: Industrial Oxygen Market

Product

Compressed Oxygen Gas

Liquefied Oxygen

Usage

Welding

Cutting

Flame Cleaning,

Steel Production

End User

Automotive and Aerospace

Chemical Processing

Energy

Regional Analysis/Insights: Industrial Oxygen Market

The industrial oxygen market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, usage and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial oxygen market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the industrial oxygen market due to the growing number of cancer patients and increasing demand for non-medical applications such as in the field of food security.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the rising elderly population and growing healthcare expenditure in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Industrial Oxygen Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Industrial Oxygen Market, By Product Global Industrial Oxygen Market, By Usage Global Industrial Oxygen Market, By End User Global Industrial Oxygen Market, By Region Global Industrial Oxygen Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

