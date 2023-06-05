Beef Fat Market Size 2023 Is Expected To Demonstrate The Strongest Growth Rate By 2031

Beef fat is being used more frequently in a variety of industries including biodiesel, animal feed, oleochemicals, and the food business.

Rise in per capita income and increase in consumption of animal fats to embellish the global beef fat market trends.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beef Fat Market report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐟 𝐟𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟓𝟗.𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐𝟕.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟏% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global beef fat industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Windsor Quality Meats, Tassie Tallow, Wellness Beefs, Indian Feeds Company, Pridham Pty Ltd, SBH Foods, Mercomeat, PIERMEN B.V., Devra Trading Ltd., and Darling Ingredients, Inc.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Based on region, the market across the European region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global beef fat market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific beef fat market is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America and LAMEA.

The beef fat industry is segmented into application, distribution channel, and region. By application, it is segmented into biodiesel, animal feed, oleo chemical, food industry, and others. By distribution channel, it is segregated into business-to-business, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, online stores, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Belgium, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

According to the beef fat market analysis, by distribution channel, the online stores segment has gained a significant share in the market is expected to sustain its share throughout the beef fat market forecast period. Online stores is a virtual platforms where goods & services do not require any physical space and are sold through websites. Easy accessibility and heavy discounts & offers provided by these e-commerce platforms boost the adoption of cooking oil, thus serving as a popular medium for purchase.

Online stores platform is becoming a popular medium for the purchase of coconut oil attributed to easy availability of products and the benefits provided by it such as the information about the benefits offered by the product, and the facility of home delivery to customers. Moreover, an increase in penetration of various online portals in developed as well as developing regions and the rise in a number of offers or discounts attract a consumer base. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are likely to supplement the growth of the beef fat market through the online store segment during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> The beef fat market size was valued at $59,751.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $127,705.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

-> In 2021, by application, the oleo chemical segment was valued at $17,599.5 million, accounting for 29.5% of the market share.

-> In 2021, by distribution channel, the retail stores segment was valued at $5,229.0 million, accounting for 3.2% of the market share.

-> In 2021, Germany was the most prominent beef fat market in Europe, and is projected to reach $8,274.0 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

