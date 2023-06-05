Cocoa Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth, Incredible Demand, Prominent Investment By 2027

Specialty cocoa is a special type of high quality cocoa that is of single origin and is produced by applying good pre and post-harvesting techniques.

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cocoa Market report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The global cocoa market size is expected to reach $15.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Increase in demand for chocolates across the world and rise in demand from Europe and North America regions fuel the global cocoa market growth. However, presence of substitute products and varying prices restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for specialty cocoa and innovative marketing strategies create new opportunities in the next few years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The players operating in the global cocoa market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, exploit the cocoa market opportunity, and increase in profitability in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Cargill, Inc., Olam International Ltd., Toutan S.A., Barry Callebaut AG, The Hershey Company, Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturer SDN. BHD, Ciranda, Inc., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., Bloomer Chocolate Company, and VJ Jindal Cocoa Private Limited.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

Region wise, Europe is the leading market for cocoa. Europe is the highest cocoa and chocolate consuming region. In 2019, the Netherlands accounted for the highest imports of cocoa in terms of volume and value. Switzerland is the top chocolate consuming country in Europe. The various nations such as Germany, France, and the UK, are among the top chocolate and cocoa consuming nations.

By region, Europe held the highest market share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, this region would register the largest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the cocoa market forecast, on the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $4,837.1 million in 2019, and is expected to sustain its significance during the forecast period. The cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor is the essential item required to produce raw chocolate. Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are also produced from cocoa liquor.

By process, the dutch process segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global cocoa market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2027. The research also analyzes the natural process segment.

