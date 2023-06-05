Superabsorbent Polymer Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for superabsorbent polymers was valued at USD 8.48 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.52 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period. The growth of the market's revenue is primarily driven by the increasing demand for hygiene products, growing awareness of water conservation, and expansion of the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The market expansion is being fueled by the rising demand for feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence products, and baby diapers. Consumers' increasing awareness of personal hygiene has contributed to the industry's growth. Furthermore, the superior absorbent properties of superabsorbent polymers, which help keep the skin dry and comfortable, have led to an increased demand for these polymers in the production of disposable hygiene items.

The growing focus on water conservation has also resulted in a higher need for superabsorbent polymers. These polymers are used in horticulture and agriculture to retain water, thereby reducing water requirements. Additionally, the adoption of superabsorbent polymers for sludge dewatering in water treatment facilities has further propelled market growth.

Moreover, the expansion of the agricultural sector, particularly in emerging economies, has contributed to the demand for superabsorbent polymers. These polymers are used in agriculture to improve soil condition, promote seed germination, and increase crop yield. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for food due to population growth.

Technological advancements in the production methods of superabsorbent polymers have led to the development of new products with enhanced qualities, further boosting market revenue. Manufacturers are focusing on creating biodegradable superabsorbent polymers to meet the rising demand for environmentally friendly products.

However, factors such as the volatility of raw material prices and the availability of alternatives like cotton and cellulose are expected to hinder market growth. Fluctuations in raw material prices affect producers' profit margins, limiting market expansion. Additionally, the availability of alternative materials poses a challenge to the market.

The increased use of superabsorbent polymers in agriculture and hygiene products presents lucrative opportunities for market players. For instance, the Indian government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) in 2020 to promote the adoption of efficient irrigation methods, including the use of superabsorbent polymers, to enhance crop productivity.

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• SDP Global Co. Ltd.

• KAO Corporation

• Yixing Danson Technology

• Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.

Notable Innovation of Superabsorbent Polymer Market

One notable innovation in the superabsorbent polymer market is the development of biodegradable superabsorbent polymers. Manufacturers are focusing on creating polymers that are environmentally friendly and can degrade naturally over time. This innovation addresses concerns regarding the long-term environmental impact of traditional superabsorbent polymers, which are typically non-biodegradable and can contribute to waste accumulation.

By utilizing biodegradable materials and incorporating sustainable production processes, these new polymers offer an eco-friendly alternative for various applications. They provide the same high absorption capacity and retention properties as conventional superabsorbent polymers while reducing the potential environmental harm.

The development of biodegradable superabsorbent polymers aligns with the increasing demand for sustainable and environmentally conscious products. It caters to the needs of consumers and industries that prioritize eco-friendly solutions, such as the hygiene sector, agriculture, and water management.

This innovation opens up opportunities for market players to meet the growing demand for sustainable materials and capitalize on the shift towards greener alternatives. By offering biodegradable superabsorbent polymers, companies can differentiate themselves in the market and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.

Furthermore, the development of these biodegradable polymers contributes to the overall sustainability goals and initiatives across industries. It helps reduce the environmental footprint associated with superabsorbent polymers and promotes a circular economy by supporting the transition to more environmentally friendly materials.

Overall, the innovation of biodegradable superabsorbent polymers represents a significant advancement in the market, addressing environmental concerns and meeting the demand for sustainable solutions. It showcases the industry's commitment to responsible and eco-friendly practices, driving positive change in various sectors.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Type Outlook

• Sodium Polyacrylate

• Polyacrylamide Copolymer

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Baby Diapers

• Adult Incontinence Products

• Feminine Hygiene Products

• Agriculture

• Medical

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

