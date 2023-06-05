Fusion Fuel Green Hosts First Quarter 2023 Investor Update

/EIN News/ -- SABUGO, Portugal, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) ("Fusion Fuel"), an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The quarterly shareholder letter is available at https://ir.fusion-fuel.eu/financials-filings/earnings-releases



First Quarter 2023 Highlights

​Announced hydrogen offtake agreement with Dourogás

Signed of Terms of Acceptance for €10m grant from PRR Component 14

Awarded €3.3m grant from H2 Pioneros Program for 2.4 MW green hydrogen project in Spain

Announced strategic partnership agreement with Toyota Material Handling España

Awarded €3.6m in grant funding for 1 MW green hydrogen mobility project to be co-developed with GALP

Entered into ten-year hydrogen offtake agreement with Hydrogen Ventures

Issued first invoice for a technology sale delivery



Subsequent Events​

Won €2.46m green hydrogen equipment supply contract with CSIC

Published inaugural ESG Report

Italian project of 1 MW using Fusion Fuel technology has been awarded a grant to support its execution

Announced senior management changes and appointments

Further invoices issued for technology and turn-key project sales



About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

