Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market Revenue Analysis & Region and Country Forecast to 2032

Reports And Data

Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium cocoyl glycinate market experienced a revenue of USD 325.8 million in 2022, with a projected growth to reach USD 580.9 million by 2032. This growth is expected to be driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. One of the main factors contributing to this expansion is the increasing consumer demand for mild and natural surfactants, resulting in the widespread use of sodium cocoyl glycinate in various personal care and cosmetic products such as shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers.

Furthermore, the market is benefiting from the growing consumer awareness of the harmful effects associated with harsh chemicals in personal care products. Sodium cocoyl glycinate, known for its gentle and skin-friendly properties, is favored by individuals with sensitive skin.

Another driver for market growth is the rising demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products. Manufacturers of personal care items are incorporating sodium cocoyl glycinate, a biodegradable and eco-friendly surfactant, to meet the increasing consumer preference for sustainable goods.

The market's revenue is also boosted by the increasing demand for premium personal care products in developing countries like India, China, and Brazil. This demand is primarily driven by the expanding middle-class population and higher disposable incomes in these regions, as consumers seek high-quality personal care products that often contain sodium cocoyl glycinate.

Additionally, the food and beverage industry plays a role in the market's growth, as sodium cocoyl glycinate is utilized as a food emulsifier and stabilizer. It enhances the texture and consistency of food items such as sauces, dressings, and desserts. The demand for sodium cocoyl glycinate in the food industry is driven by the increasing popularity of processed and convenient food options.

Despite the positive outlook, certain factors limit the market's growth. Availability of alternatives and the relatively high cost of natural and organic ingredients pose challenges. Synthetic surfactants, which are cheaper and easily accessible in the market, present a significant competition to sodium cocoyl glycinate. Moreover, the higher cost of natural and organic products compared to synthetic ingredients is a notable obstacle in the market's expansion.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6501

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• Clariant AG

• BASF SE

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Croda International Plc

• Innospec Inc.

• Solvay S.A.

• Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

• Sino Lion (USA) Inc.

• Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Taiwan NJC Corporation

Benefits of the Sodium Cocoyl Glycinate Market:

1. Growing Consumer Demand: The market for sodium cocoyl glycinate is experiencing significant growth due to increased consumer desire for gentle and natural surfactants. Sodium cocoyl glycinate is favored by consumers seeking milder and skin-friendly ingredients in personal care and cosmetic products.

2. Market Revenue Growth: The sodium cocoyl glycinate market has shown substantial revenue growth, with a projected increase from USD 325.8 million in 2022 to USD 580.9 million by 2032. This growth is attributed to factors such as rising demand, expanding markets, and increasing applications in various industries.

3. Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly: Sodium cocoyl glycinate is considered a sustainable and eco-friendly ingredient. As consumers become more conscious of the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions, the demand for sustainable and green products, including sodium cocoyl glycinate, is on the rise.

4. Versatile Applications: Sodium cocoyl glycinate finds extensive applications in personal care products such as shampoos, body washes, and facial cleansers. It is known for improving product performance, enhancing foam quality, and providing gentle cleansing properties.

5. Safe and Mild on Skin: The reputation of sodium cocoyl glycinate as a mild and skin-friendly ingredient makes it particularly appealing to consumers with sensitive skin. Its gentle cleansing properties make it suitable for a wide range of personal care products.

6. Growing Market Potential: The increasing demand for high-end personal care products in developing nations, coupled with rising disposable incomes, is driving the growth of the sodium cocoyl glycinate market. Countries like India, China, and Brazil are emerging as lucrative markets for sodium cocoyl glycinate due to the expanding middle-class population.

7. Food Industry Applications: Sodium cocoyl glycinate is also utilized as a food emulsifier and stabilizer, enhancing the texture and consistency of various food products. The demand for processed and convenience foods is driving the usage of sodium cocoyl glycinate in the food and beverage industry.

Overall, the sodium cocoyl glycinate market offers advantages such as increasing consumer demand for natural and gentle ingredients, sustainable product choices, versatile applications, and the potential for market growth in both personal care and food industries.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sodium-cocoyl-glycinate-market

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Form Outlook

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Personal Care

• Home Care

• Industrial

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6501

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Explore Trending Report:

Chemical Distribution Market Size – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-distribution-market

Electric Powertrain Market Share - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/electric-powertrain-market

High Performance Adhesives Market Trend – https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/high-performance-adhesives-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



