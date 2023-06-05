PlantTraps Introduces RailScapes, A Vertical Gardening Solution for Small Space Gardening
EINPresswire.com/ -- Available for international shipping in both Canada and the UK, this company aims to transform small space gardens with unique and space-saving solutions that make container gardening a breeze.
PlantTraps, the visionary creator of floating garden accessories and a pioneer in vertical garden solutions, is excited to announce the international availability of their groundbreaking floating garden clips. With a mission to transform urban spaces into lush green sanctuaries, RailScapes provides a simple and versatile vertical gardening system that revolutionizes how we bring nature into our lives.
PlantTrap’s RailScapes are a unique vertical garden system that allows individuals and communities to effortlessly create stunning green installations along railings, fences, balconies, and stairs with vertical rails. Designed to maximize space and creativity, RailScapes are excellent for small deck gardening, turning unused areas into flourishing gardens. This idea brings the benefits of nature to urban environments while adding an aesthetic touch.
The innovative design of PlantTrap’s RailScapes is user-friendly, making it accessible to both experienced gardeners and beginners alike. The system features a tool-free design that easily snaps into place, enabling users to customize their railing gardens according to their preferences. The clips secure up to 15 lbs. at any elevation on the rails or 25 lbs. at the base of the railing, ensuring plants stay healthy and thrive in their vertical habitat.
"With PlantTrap’s RailScapes, we wanted to provide a solution that makes vertical gardening accessible to everyone," says Founder & busy ‘Balconista’ Deborah. "Our system allows individuals to bring nature into their living spaces, regardless of their gardening experience or area size. It's about transforming vertical surfaces into “living” works of art.”"
PlantTrap’s RailScapes offers a wide range of possibilities for creative plant arrangements, allowing users to explore their artistic side and design unique vertical gardens. The clips accommodates flowers, houseplants, cascading ivy, herbs, vegetables and fruits, creating a visually stunning environmentally and beneficial landscape.
The benefits of vertical gardening extend beyond aesthetics. Using your vertical space to maximize plant density provides a greener lifestyle. Vertical gardens help improve air quality, reduce the urban heat island effect, and contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendlier environment.
PlantTraps is proud to offer its RailScapes system to an international audience, making it easier for individuals and communities worldwide to embrace vertical gardening and transform their living spaces. The floating garden shelves are now available on their online store for purchase.
To learn more about PlantTrap’s RailScapes for small deck gardening solutions, please visit www.planttraps.com.
About Plant Traps -
Plant Traps is passionate about transforming spaces and bringing the beauty of nature to new heights. Their innovative vertical gardening solutions empower individuals and businesses to create stunning displays of greenery that elevate their surroundings and foster a deeper connection with nature.
Plant Traps
+1 412-606-4658
planttraps@gmail.com
