Cortisone Acetate Market is Projected to increase at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023 to 2031: Exclusive report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global cortisone acetate market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 3.3% by 2031.

Asthma, dermatitis, and arthritis are just a few of the inflammatory disorders that are commonly treated with cortisone acetate, a synthetic corticosteroid. The rising incidence of these disorders is driving the demand for cortisone acetate. As the population ages, age-related inflammatory conditions, including osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, are becoming increasingly prevalent. This demographic trend is a significant driver for the cortisone acetate market.

Technological advancements in drug delivery systems have improved the efficacy and convenience of cortisone acetate administration. Developing novel formulations, including sustained-release implants and injectables, has boosted the demand for cortisone acetate. The market has grown as a result of greater consumer knowledge of the advantages of cortisone acetate in treating inflammatory conditions and improved access to healthcare services.

Cortisone Acetate Market Scope

Report Attribute Details CAGR 3.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Indication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Forecast Period North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Following are the top market players operating in the global market for cortisone acetate includes:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

Chartwell Rx, Llc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Four viewpoints are used to assess the worldwide cortisone acetate market: indication, method of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

North America accounted for the greatest revenue share in the worldwide market for cortisone acetate in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% over the forecast period.

The worldwide cortisone acetate market is segmented based on indication into gastrointestinal disorders, rheumatic illnesses, dermatologic problems, ophthalmic diseases, respiratory diseases, etc.

Because dermatological problems are becoming more common, the dermatologic conditions segment commanded the most revenue share in the market in 2022.

The worldwide market for cortisone acetate has been segmented into oral and parenteral segments based on the method of administration.

In terms of revenue, the parenteral category dominated the market in 2022. Cortisone acetate is supplied by non-oral routes such as injections, infusions, or implants when using the parenteral mode of administration.

Market Restraints:

Prolonged use of cortisone acetate can lead to various side effects, such as immunosuppression, osteoporosis, weight gain, and hypertension. Concerns about these side effects can limit the adoption of cortisone acetate and restrain market growth. There are alternative treatment options available for certain inflammatory disorders, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and biologic agents. The availability of these alternatives may impact the demand for cortisone acetate.

Stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing, marketing, and approval of cortisone acetate can challenge market players. Compliance with regulatory requirements and obtaining necessary approvals can be time-consuming and costly.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CORTISONE ACETATE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Rheumatic Diseases Dermatologic Conditions Ophthalmic Diseases Respiratory Diseases Gastrointestinal Disorders Others GLOBAL CORTISONE ACETATE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Parenteral GLOBAL CORTISONE ACETATE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

