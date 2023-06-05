Hen Market Size Expected To Reach $352 Billion By 2027

Hen Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Hen Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s hen market forecast, the hen market size is predicted to reach a value of $352.42 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.3% through the forecast period.

The increasing meat consumption per capita is expected to propel the hen market demand going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest hen market share. Major players in the market include Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Foster Farms, Perdue Farms, Plainville Farms LLC, Bell & Evans, Eversfield Organic Limited, Plukon Food Group.

Hen Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Eggs, Meat

2) By Packaging Type: Vacuum Skin Packaging, Modified Atmospheric Packaging, Overwrap Packaging, Shrink Packaging, Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Business To Business, Business To Consumer

4) By Application: Food Services, Retail

This type of animal refers to domesticated female chickens that are over a year old. The scientific name of the female chicken is Gallus domesticus, and it is considered an omnivorous species that feeds on insects, seeds, and grains as a food source. It is commonly used to produce meat and lay eggs for human consumption as a lean source of protein.

