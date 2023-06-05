Sawmills Market Size Expected To Reach $144.30 Billion By 2027

Sawmills Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Sawmills Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s sawmills market forecast, the sawmills market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 144.30 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global sawmills market industry is due to the rising demand for wood and wood products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest sawmills market share. Major sawmills companies include West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., Canfor Corporation, Weyerhaeuser Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Sawmills Market Segments

● By Product: Softwood Lumber, Hardwood Lumber

● By Technology: Chain Sawmills, Band Sawmills, Circular Sawmills

● By Application: Construction, Furniture, Packaging And Joinery Industries, Others Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A sawmill is a facility or factory where logs are processed and converted into lumber or other wood products such as plywood, particleboard, or wood chips using power-driven machines.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Sawmills Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Sawmills Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

