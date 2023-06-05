Lleida.net reaches a milestone with the issuance of the 100 millionth certified e-mail using its proprietary method

/EIN News/ -- MADRID, Spain, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lleida.net (OTC.US) (ALLLN.PA) (LLN.MA) issued its 100 millionth certified email last week, a milestone in the company's history.



Since launching this service in 2012, Lleida.net has become one of the world's leading providers in the registered electronic notification, signature and contracting industry.

This milestone follows a decade of steady, exponential growth, with the company systematically increasing its market reach and penetration.

Lleida.net's service portfolio has shown sustained growth in recent years.

The company reached its first million certified emails in 2016. Subsequently, the number of registered emails issued increased to ten million in 2018, 25 million in 2021 and, finally, 50 million in 2022. Growth has been steady and rapid, reaching 100 million in May 2023.

As the company's founder, Sisco Sapena, explained, "Not so many companies have the pride and ability to create a product that has been sold and integrated into other products 100 million times. This is one of the proudest milestones in the company's history".

Lleida.net's certified email method has received more than 60 of the 300 patents the company currently holds.

In Europe, the certified mail service has the patent number EP2632096 with the title "Method for certifying delivery of electronic messages," while in the United States the service has been assigned the patent number US9432328B2.

"The idea of creating our product came from observing the market and identifying a growing need in the digital space. We saw a gap in terms of certified email services, which represented an opportunity to offer a reliable and efficient solution," he says.

Lleida.net was founded in 1995 and went public in Madrid in 2015. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020.

As a consequence of changing behavioral patterns as a result of COVID-19, the demand for registered SaaS services has increased considerably and has established itself as a key element of today's economy.

The company has obtained more than 300 patents from more than 60 countries around the world for its technology inventions in the SaaS industry.

Lleida.net's growth strategy includes a solid growth policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

Its portfolio is one of the largest in the industry worldwide and has been valued at more than 14.1 million euros by a recent study conducted by the firm Coller IP.

Currently, the company's patent portfolio encompasses 17 patent families addressing respectively different aspects of the company's technologies and developments.

Recently, the company announced the launch of its USVC product, the first universal electronic signature validator. The system, for which a patent application has already been filed in several countries, can confirm the origin of any electronic signature and provide certainty about its provenance and authenticity. It can verify the veracity of any digital signature, regardless of the platform with which it was signed, be it DocuSign, Adobe, qualified electronic signature or any other.

In the company's last results presentation, Lleida.net announced the best sales results since its foundation in 1995, with more than 20 million in revenues.

Contact: Pedrosa IR ir@pedrosa.uk